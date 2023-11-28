Suffering From Painful Piles? THIS Home Remedy Therapy Might Help

Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the rectum and anus that result in pain and discomfort. It can be dry or bleeding.
Symptoms
Bright red blood in the stool or on toilet paper after wiping
Itching and irritation In the anal region
Pain or discomfort especially during bowel movements
Swelling around the anus
Lump near the anus may be felt during or after a bowel movement
Causes
Straining during bowel movements is one of the most common causes
Chronic constipation or diarrhea both can contribute to the development of hemorrhoids
Sitting for long periods especially on the toilet
Excess weight can put pressure on the veins in the pelvic and rectal areas
The pressure exerted by the growing uterus can lead to the development of hemorrhoids
Home remedies
High-fiber diet fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes
Drinking plenty of water helps prevent constipation and keeps stools soft
Warm bath or keep warm towel on abdomen region helps in easy bowel movement
Topical treatments over-the-counter creams or ointments can provide relief from itching and inflammation
Stool softeners can help prevent straining during bowel movements
Avoid straining and spending excessive time on the toilet
Sujok Therapy
Seed therapy helps in this problem. Apply seeds on the highlighted area (see figure). Keeping it for four-five hours provides relief. Continue the treatment till you require.
If home remedies do not provide sufficient relief, consult with a healthcare.
