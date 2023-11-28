Suffering From Painful Piles? THIS Home Remedy Therapy Might Help

Pic: Freepik

Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the rectum and anus that result in pain and discomfort. It can be dry or bleeding.

Symptoms

Bright red blood in the stool or on toilet paper after wiping

Itching and irritation In the anal region

Pain or discomfort especially during bowel movements

Swelling around the anus

Lump near the anus may be felt during or after a bowel movement

Causes

Straining during bowel movements is one of the most common causes

Chronic constipation or diarrhea both can contribute to the development of hemorrhoids

Sitting for long periods especially on the toilet

Excess weight can put pressure on the veins in the pelvic and rectal areas

The pressure exerted by the growing uterus can lead to the development of hemorrhoids

Home remedies

High-fiber diet fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes

Drinking plenty of water helps prevent constipation and keeps stools soft

Warm bath or keep warm towel on abdomen region helps in easy bowel movement

Topical treatments over-the-counter creams or ointments can provide relief from itching and inflammation

Stool softeners can help prevent straining during bowel movements

Avoid straining and spending excessive time on the toilet

Sujok Therapy

Seed therapy helps in this problem. Apply seeds on the highlighted area (see figure). Keeping it for four-five hours provides relief. Continue the treatment till you require.

If home remedies do not provide sufficient relief, consult with a healthcare.



(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)