Want To Get Rid Of Dandruff? Here's An Easy Remedy

Pic: Freepik

Dandruff is a common scalp condition that results in the flaking of dead skin cells from the scalp. While it is not a serious medical condition, it can Here are some common symptoms, causes, and home remedies for dandruff.

Symptoms

Flaky scalp: The most common symptom is the presence of white, oily-looking flakes on your hair and shoulders.

Itching: Dandruff is often accompanied by itching of the scalp.

Redness: The scalp may appear red or inflamed in some cases.

Read Also How To Use Sujok Therapy To Manage High Cholesterol

Causes

Malassezia: The yeast-like fungus that naturally lives on the scalp. However, for some people, it can lead to increased number of cells.

Dry Skin: If your scalp is excessively dry, it can lead to flaking.

Not shampooing enough: can lead to a buildup of oil and dead skin cells, contributing to dandruff.

Certain skin conditions: Conditions like psoriasis and eczema can also contribute to dandruff.

Home Remedies

Use mild hair shampoo regularly.

Anti-dandruff shampoos with special remedies.

Tea Tree oil is useful in dandruff. Mix it with a carrier oil and massage on scalp.

Massage coconut oil onto your scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes or more time before washing.

Apply aloe vera gel to your scalp, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Add few lemon juice drops in coconut oil and can apply on scalp.

Ensure you have a healthy, balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals.

Drink enough water.

Sujok Therapy

In Sujok Therapy, applying colours on scalp points is beneficial. Along with the above remedies apply red color on the highlighted areas (see pic). In case of severe flaky dandruff, consult a dermatologist.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also For Immediate Relief From Hiccups Try THIS Self Treatment

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)