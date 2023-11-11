How To Use Sujok Therapy To Manage High Cholesterol

Pic: Freepik

Dyslipidemia is a medical condition characterised by abnormal levels of lipids (fats) in the blood. Commonly it is known as high cholesterol. It can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. Dyslipidemia is often asymptomatic, meaning it doesn't typically produce noticeable symptoms on its own. However, it can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries) over time, which can lead to symptoms such as chest pain, angina, or even heart attacks or strokes.

Causes

Genetic reasons are the main reason for high cholesterol.

Unhealthy diet including over consumption of oily food and sweets.

Due to overweight also lipids level can increase.

Lack of physical activity

Metabolic conditions like diabetes, hypothyroidism, PCOS.

Certain medications

Use of alcohol and medications

Home Remedies and lifestyle changes

Healthy and including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, diet in low in saturated fat and trans fat

Cut down non-vegetarian food, especially meat

Regular exercise, yoga, cycling, swimming can help

Losing weight with the help of diet control and exercise helps in this

Quit smoking and tobacco

Control alcohol consumption

Sujok Therapy

Dyslipidemia is a problem which needs regular check up, doctors’ guidance and self care. Sujok Therapy basic treatment can help for removing symptoms and Six ki treatments helps to control lipid levels till some extent. You can apply seeds and colour on given area for few days.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

