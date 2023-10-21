Sujok Therapy For Arm Pain From Bee Sting

Bee stings are a common outdoor nuisance, especially during warmer months when these insects are most active. While bees usually don't sting unless provoked, an accidental encounter can lead to a painful surprise.

For most, a bee sting is temporary discomfort, but for others, it can trigger severe allergic reactions. This brief overview covers the causes, symptoms, and basic home remedies to help manage bee sting repercussions.

Causes

Disturbing a bee or its hive often results in a sting

Stepping on a bee or having it trapped between clothes and skin can result in a sting

Bees may sting to protect their colony or when they feel threatened

Read Also This Ancient Self-Healing Treatment Can Relieve Upper Arm Muscle Pain

Symptoms

Immediate sharp is often the first sign of a bee sting

The affected area can become inflamed and swollen

As the sting heals, it might become itchy

In rare cases, bee stings can cause a severe allergic reaction, leading to difficulty breathing, hives, and a rapid pulse

Home remedies

Cold compress: Applying cold packs can reduce swelling and ease pain.

Aloe vera: Known for its soothing properties, aloe can alleviate redness and swelling.

Baking soda: Making a paste with baking soda and water and applying it to the sting can neutralize the bee venom and relieve discomfort.

Read Also For Immediate Relief From Hiccups Try THIS Self Treatment

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy is effective to alleviate the discomfort from bee stings, but finding the right point can be challenging. Use an acupressure probe to identify the painful points among the highlighted areas. If the whole hand is in pain, then you can use a Sujok Ring on the highlighted fingers (see pic).

Once the correct correspondence point is located, you can apply mung seeds using tape and leave them for several hours.

If a bee sting triggers an allergic reaction, it's important to seek medical attention immediately.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)