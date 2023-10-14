This Ancient Self-Healing Treatment Can Relieve Upper Arm Muscle Pain

Upper arm muscular pain is a frequent complaint among people of all ages. Whether resulting from overuse, injury, or underlying health conditions, the discomfort can range from mild soreness to severe pain. Understanding its causes, symptoms, and remedies can empower individuals to manage the pain more effectively and, in many cases, prevent its recurrence.
Causes
Due to repetitive activities or lifting heavy objects
Accidents, falls, or direct injury can result in muscle tear or sprains
Issues like tendinitis, bursitis, or arthritis
Sometimes pain originates in another part of the body, like the neck or shoulder, and is felt in the upper arm.
Symptoms
Constant, lingering discomfort or dull ache
Sudden and intense pain, especially when moving the arm
Stiffness in moving the arm and reduced range of motion
feeling of reduced strength in the arm muscles
Home remedies
Let the affected arm rest to prevent further strain and promote healing
Apply ice to reduce swelling, followed by heat to relax the muscles
Gentle stretches or yoga therapy can improve flexibility and relieve tension in the muscles
Sujok Therapy
Sujok therapy is effective to help with muscular pain in the upper arms. You can massage on the highlighted points (see pic) using your thumb or a probe. You can also roll a Sujok Ring on the highlighted area, but beware not to keep it in one position for too long. For seed therapy, stick four dried peas on the highlighted part using medicinal tape.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
