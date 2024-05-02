Raghav Chadha Undergoes Vitrectomy: How The Eye Surgery Saved AAP MP From Losing Eyesight?

AAP MP Raghav Chadha | Twitter

New Delhi: Opposition parties have been speculating about the absence of Raghav Chadha, a prominent leader and member of the Rajya Sabha from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Days before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Chadha left for London to undergo eye surgery around March 8. It's been over a month and Chadha is still recovering from vitrectomy eye surgery and is yet to return to India to take part in the poll campaign. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to polls in phase six on May 25.

Raghav Chadha's Eye Condition

According to news agency PTI, party sources have confirmed that Chadha has undergone vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent retinal detachment in his eye. Retinal detachment is a serious condition that can cause permanent damage to vision if not treated promptly. It is characterized by the development of small holes in the retina.

What Is A Vitrectomy?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicines, a vitrectomy is a type of eye surgery that is done to remove the vitreous, a gel-like substance that fills the middle portion of your eye, and replace it with another solution.

The retina is a layer of cells located at the back of your eye. Its job is to use light to send visual signals to your brain. Normally, the vitreous, a clear gel-like substance, allows light to pass through your eye and reach your retina. However, certain problems, such as the presence of blood and debris, can obstruct this light. Additionally, scar tissue in your vitreous can displace or tear your retina, leading to vision problems. In cases where the retina is detached, surgeons may perform a vitrectomy, which involves removing the vitreous to improve access to your retina and reduce tension on it.

What Causes Vitrectomy?

Vitrectomy can be caused by underlying diseases or other health reasons that might result in loss in eyesight, such as:

Retinal detachment

Vitreous hemorrhage

Infection inside your eye

Severe eye injury

A hole in the central part of your retina (macula)

A wrinkle in the central part of your retina

Certain problems after cataract surgery

Diabetic retinopathy

Several such medical conditions can lead to loss of vision. If left untreated, some of these conditions can eventually cause blindness. However, in some cases, a surgical procedure called vitrectomy can help restore lost vision. This procedure may be necessary in certain emergency situations, such as an eye injury.

Parineeti With Him Through The Recovery

Parineeti Chopra, the popular Bollywood actress and wife of MP Raghav Chadha, has been providing her unwavering support to her husband during his illness while simultaneously managing the release of her latest Netflix movie, 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Despite the distance, she has been commuting frequently between India and London to be with him during his recovery and manage her professional responsibilities.

Oppositions' Speculations

On March 30, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, raised question on the absence of Raghav Chadha from Delhi. Awhad wondered why Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, was not present in the city at a time when his party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Awhad's post on social media platform X, in which he asked, "Where is Raghav Chadha?", has since been deleted. The BJP has also expressed concerns about Chadha's absence.

In a post on X, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, questioned Chadha's whereabouts and stated, "... Elections have been announced in India. But Raghav Chadha, who is considered Arvind Kejriwal's favorite, is currently in London! Why is that?...".

In addition, BJP Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar also raised speculations regarding his absence from the political front.

"In this politically surcharged atmosphere lots of reasons are being attributed to the intriguing absence of Sh Raghav Chadhha at this juncture. The silence of Sh Kejriwal and Sh Bhagwant Mann on this has only lent credence to such insinuations. Now a news report suggests that Sh Chadha has gone to London for his eye treatment. If that’s the case, I wish him a quick recovery and good health," he said in a post on X.

Statement By Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “He is in the United Kingdom. There was a complication in his eyes, and I was told that it was critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well," confirming the news regarding Chadha's health.

Bharadwaj reassured that, despite his health challenges, Chadha is still committed to the campaign responsibilities, and he will return soon, ready to contribute to the party's efforts, he said during a press conference.

Crucial Time For AAP

Chadha, who plays a crucial role in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been conspicuously absent from recent political events. His absence has been felt, especially during a time when the party is facing significant challenges, such as the arrest of their national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the Liquor Policy Scam.

Chadha has been listed among the party's 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Jailed leaders, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are also on the list. AAP will be contesting in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat in alliance with the Congress party. In Punjab, where the party is in power, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will be contesting the elections for 13 seats independently.

Absent But Not Gone

The MP is showing his presence by posting AAP's press conferences and addresses by Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in the run-up to Lok Sabha Polls from his social media account.

Chadha's visit to the UK had landed him an opportunity to meet with British Labour parliamentarian Preet Kaur Gill, who is known for advocating Khalistan separatism and expressing anti-India sentiments on social media, which sparked controversy.