Babus, mantris & buzz: Where is Raghav Chaddha?

Where is Raghav Chaddha?

Top AAP leader Raghav Chandra is missing these days. Heard in AAP circles that he is in UK and unlikely to return in a month or two. Any reason?

Former Air Chief Bhadauria joins BJP

Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has Joined BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls. He is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from UP.

BUREAUCRACY

Sandeep Chaube quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Sandeep Chaube, Pr CIT, Asansol, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

J D Parmar quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

J D Parmar, ACIT, Ahmedabad, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Commissioner's VRS accepted

The Government has accepted the VRS of Rajesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner, from IRS(C&IT) with effect from April 30, 2024.

Ms Sonal Ramesh appointed as Joint Director, CACP

Ms Sonal Ramesh has been appointed as Joint Director, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). She is a 2014 batch IES officer.

Ms Mathew is Chairperson DNPA

Ms Mariam Mammen Mathew has been appointed as Chairperson of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) for a tenure of two years, w.e.f. April 1, 2024.

Dr Rupika’s resignation accepted

The resignation of Dr Rupika T from the post of Joint Chief Controller of Accounts (Jt CCA), Office of the Principal CCA, Tamil Nadu has been accepted. She was a 2015 batch officer.

Ashwani Kumar is President FIEO

Ashwani Kumar has been elected President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). He is also the partner at Victor Forgings, Jalandhar.

Election duty is better than coming under Modi’s scanner

General elections 2024 to elect 18th Lok Sabha members is just round the corner. Preparations are in full swing and election duties have been allotted as well. However, unlike previous years’ when evading election duty was a common practice, this time many are scared to get their names removed and replaced. The reason given is ‘don’t come under Modi’s scanner’.

Ms Swarnkar is Dy Secy in TPL Division, CBDT

Ms Devangi Swarnkar has been appointed Deputy Secretary in TPL Division of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on deputation basis. She is a 2012 batch IRS-IT officer.

Prakash Rathod withdraws VRS request

Prakash Rathod has withdrawn his VRS request. He was serving as ACIT, Hyderabad and had recently resigned from the service. He is an IRS-IT officer.

CBDT seeks applications for empanelment to Secy, Addl Secy posts

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has invited applications from IRS officers for empanelment and appointment to the post of Secretary and Additional Secretary posts in the Government of India.

PK Choudhary sent on deputation to TCIL

Pramod Kumar Choudhary has been sent on deputation to Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL). He is a 1998 batch IRSS officer.

Fresh guidelines for Old Age Homes released

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued a comprehensive guide ‘Minimum Standards for Senior Citizen Homes’. The guideline outlines the benchmarks and criteria essential for the establishment and operation of senior citizen homes across the country.

Shortlisted candidates for various posts of DGCA released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted and released a list of successful candidates for various posts in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. The interviews will be held shortly.

Amit Varadan appointed Addl. Member (T&C), Railway Board

Amit Varadan, Principal Executive Director (PED) (Safety), Railway Board, has been appointed as Additional Member (Tourism & Catering), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

MS Mathur appointed Addl. Member (Com), Railway Board

Mukul Saran Mathur, Principal Executive Director (PED) (Commercial), Railway Board, has been appointed as Additional Member (Commercial), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

