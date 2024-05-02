Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Gets Nod To Establish Addiction Treatment Facility

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has granted permission to MGM Medical College to establish a state-of-the-art Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at Government Mental Hospital, Banganga. The facility will be coordinated by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College, the milestone initiative commencing operations within the next four months, represents a significant leap forward in addressing the pervasive issue of drug addiction within the city. “The establishment of this facility marks a crucial turning point as it will provide much-needed accessibility to addiction treatment services locally, sparing patients the inconvenience of traveling to distant metropolitan areas like Delhi or Mumbai,” he said.

The facility will offer a range of essential services, including free bed, essential medicines, advanced treatment systems and counselling. The appointment of counsellors and a data manager will be done by the medical college administration, ensuring the highest standards of care delivery.

“The facility will actively engage in community education initiatives aimed at raising awareness about addiction and equipping patients with the tools and techniques necessary to overcome it. By fostering a proactive approach towards addiction prevention and treatment, the facility seeks to address the root causes of addiction and promote long-term recovery and wellness within the community,” the dean said. The medical college has started renovating the place earmarked for establishing the facility.