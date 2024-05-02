Indore: Grievance Redressal Committee For Metro Project Constituted |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Project has been formed. The GRC will have representatives at field Level, senior management level and higher management level for compliance of Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) of the funding agencies.

The committee members are required to maintain a grievance register in their jurisdiction for proper record keeping and tracking for grievances related to land, social and environmental issues, said a Metro official. There are six members in the higher management committee, in which director (project) MPMRCL will be the chairman, AGM (Project) will be the member secretary and four other members.

Similarly, in the senior management level committee, chairman will be AGM (project), DGM (social) will be member secretary and other four members. In the field level committee, manager (civil) will be chairman, and assistant manager (social, environment and finance) will be member secretary and member, respectively.

Indore Municipal Corporation Chief Inspects City Bus Depots |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Shivam Verma on Wednesday inspected the city bus depot at Star Square and near Velocity Talkies. Verma also inspected the garbage transfer station near Star Square. In relation to the public transport system of the city, the IMC commissioner first inspected the depot on Ring Road near Velocity Talkies.

During the inspection, Verma took detailed information regarding how many city buses are being operated, how many e-buses are being operated on how many routes. The commissioner also inspected the maintenance work at the depot.

After this, the bus depot near Star Square was inspected and necessary guidelines were also given regarding how the maintenance shall be done. During the inspection of GTS, instructions were given to the officers concerned regarding denting, painting and maintenance of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.