 Indore: Grievance Redressal Committee For Metro Project Constituted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Grievance Redressal Committee For Metro Project Constituted

Indore: Grievance Redressal Committee For Metro Project Constituted

The committee members are required to maintain a grievance register in their jurisdiction for proper record keeping and tracking for grievances related to land, social and environmental issues, said a Metro official.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Grievance Redressal Committee For Metro Project Constituted |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Project has been formed. The GRC will have representatives at field Level, senior management level and higher management level for compliance of Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) of the funding agencies.  

The committee members are required to maintain a grievance register in their jurisdiction for proper record keeping and tracking for grievances related to land, social and environmental issues, said a Metro official.   There are six members in the higher management committee, in which director (project) MPMRCL will be the chairman, AGM (Project) will be the member secretary and four other members.  

Similarly, in the senior management level committee, chairman will be AGM (project), DGM (social) will be member secretary and other four members. In the field level committee, manager (civil) will be chairman, and assistant manager (social, environment and finance) will be member secretary and member, respectively. 

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections Impact: DAVV Exams Scheduled From May 7 To 19 Postponed Till June
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation Chief Inspects City Bus Depots

Indore Municipal Corporation Chief Inspects City Bus Depots |

Indore Municipal Corporation Chief Inspects City Bus Depots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Shivam Verma on Wednesday inspected the city bus depot at Star Square and near Velocity Talkies. Verma also inspected the garbage transfer station near Star Square. In relation to the public transport system of the city, the IMC commissioner first inspected the depot on Ring Road near Velocity Talkies.

During the inspection, Verma took detailed information regarding how many city buses are being operated, how many e-buses are being operated on how many routes. The commissioner also inspected the maintenance work at the depot.

After this, the bus depot near Star Square was inspected and necessary guidelines were also given regarding how the maintenance shall be done. During the inspection of GTS, instructions were given to the officers concerned regarding denting, painting and maintenance of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore-Mhow Trains Cancelled Till May 15; All You Need To Know

Indore-Mhow Trains Cancelled Till May 15; All You Need To Know

MP Weather Update: Scorching Sun Grills State; Extreme Heat Waves From May 10

MP Weather Update: Scorching Sun Grills State; Extreme Heat Waves From May 10

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Didn’t Receive Voter Slip? Inform Election Office & Get 2 Movie...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Didn’t Receive Voter Slip? Inform Election Office & Get 2 Movie...

Non-Implementation Of NEP-2020 By Few States Worries Ex-UGC Chief

Non-Implementation Of NEP-2020 By Few States Worries Ex-UGC Chief

Indore: Man Arrested For Duping Three Of ₹18 L On Pretext Of Milk Agency  

Indore: Man Arrested For Duping Three Of ₹18 L On Pretext Of Milk Agency  