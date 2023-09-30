Experiencing Palpitations? THIS Home Remedy Can Relieve Your Problem

Palpitations in the heart are sensations of irregular, rapid, or pounding heartbeats. These sensations can feel like your heart is beating very fast with perceivable movement in the chest. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and available remedies for heart palpitations can help manage this common sensation.

Common

• Stress, anxiety, and fear can cause heart palpitations

• Excessive caffeine consumption, as well as certain medications or fever can lead to heart palpitations

• Intense exercise or physical exertion can cause temporary heart palpitations

• Inadequate fluid intake can lead to electrolyte imbalances, which may cause palpitations

• Certain medical conditions, such as hyperthyroidism, low blood sugar, or arrhythmias, can lead to palpitations

• Consuming large meals, spicy foods, or alcohol can trigger palpitations in some individuals

Symptoms

• Fluttering, racing, or pounding sensations in the chest

• Awareness of the heartbeat, often in the throat or neck

• Shortness of breath

• Dizziness or light-headedness

• Chest discomfort

Management and home remedies

• Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress and anxiety

• Reduce or eliminate caffeine, nicotine, and other stimulants from your diet

• Ensure you're well-hydrated, especially during hot weather or when engaging in physical activity

• Maintain a healthy diet, and avoid large, heavy meals before bedtime

• Engage in regular physical activity to promote overall heart health

• Aim for a consistent sleep schedule and ensure you get enough rest

• Identify and avoid specific triggers that lead to palpitations

If heart palpitations persist, worsen, or are accompanied by other concerning symptoms such as chest pain, fainting, or severe dizziness, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional. They can perform diagnostic tests to determine the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment, which may include medications or lifestyle changes.

Sujok Therapy

Please massage on the given point until you feel better. You can also apply seeds and keep for at least two-three hours or use moxa therapy. A rolling massager or Sujok ring can also be used on the first finger.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

