Eyes Tearing Up Often? THIS Self-Healing Technique Can Fix The Problem

Pic: Freepik

Excessive tearing, or epiphora, can be caused by various factors like excessive tear production or due to poor drainage in a tear duct of the eye. Here are some common causes, symptoms, and potential home remedies:

Causes

Blocked tear ducts or lacrimal gland can cause excessive tears and sometimes blurred vision

Eye infection or inflammation can cause tearing, redness, itching and sensitivity to light

Allergies can cause itchy and watery eyes along with sneezing

Foreign body in eye can cause irritation with excess tearing

Home remedies

Apply warm compresses to the eyes, massage the tear duct area, and keep the eyes clean.

Maintain good eye hygiene, avoid rubbing eyes.

Keep eyelids clean, use warm compresses.

If any foreign body enters in eyes, rinse eyes with clean water, blink repeatedly and avoid rubbing eyes.

Sujok Therapy

For a more long term relief, along with medical treatment, one can opt for Sujok Therapy. Press on the highlighted area of the palm (see figure).

Remember: that the information provided here is general, and individual cases may vary. It's important to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and personalised treatment plan.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)