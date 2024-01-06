Hip Pain Management Made Easy With Sujok Therapy

Pic: Freepik

Hip joint pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, like accidents, common injuries, degenerative changes, and arthritis. Its severity can range from mild discomfort to severe pain that interferes with daily activities.

Symptoms

The most common symptom is pain in the hip joint. It can be sharp, stabbing, or a dull ache

Difficulty in moving the hip joint, especially after resting

Inflammation in and around the hip joint can cause swelling

Range of motion can get reduced

Some people may experience a grinding or clicking sensation during hip movement

Causes

In osteoarthritis cartilage in the hip joint can break down

Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation and pain in the joints

Hip fractures or trauma, such as a fall or injury

Problem in the tendon of hip joint

Muscle strain by overusing it

Home Remedies

Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce stress on the hip joint

Give your hip joint time to heal by avoiding activities that exacerbate the pain

Apply ice packs to reduce inflammation, followed by heat packs

Yoga therapy and Low-impact exercises can improve joint flexibility and strengthen surrounding muscles

A physio therapy and joint supplements can be beneficial

Sujok Therapy

You can massage or apply two round seeds on highlighted areas (see figure) on the sides of your hands. You can also apply red colour with seeds. Do this for seven days.

Along with above remedies, you can consult with a healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment if pain continues.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)