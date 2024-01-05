Dry Nose And Irritation? This Easy Remedy Will Relieve It

Pic: Freepik

The weather is changing. And, with winter upon us, a common problem that crops up during these months is dry nose. The cold, dry air of winter, both outdoors and indoors, can lead to reduced humidity levels, which can in turn dry out your nasal passages. Here are some common reasons, symptoms, and home remedies for a dry nose in winter.

Causes of dry nose

Low humidity and cold air can cause dryness in nose

In winter, water intake reduces and dehydration make nose and skin dry

Frequent nose blowing also can make nose dry

Read Also Suffering From Painful Piles? THIS Home Remedy Therapy Might Help

Symptoms

Dryness or a feeling of tightness in the nose

Cracked or chapped skin on and around the nose

Nosebleeds

Difficulty breathing through the nose

Sore or irritated nasal passages

Excessive sneezing or congestion

Home remedies

Apply oil or petroleum jelly

Stay hydrated

Moist and warm compress helps to keep nose moist.

Anuloma viloma and jalneti helps

Alternate therapies

Sujok Therapy is a useful treatment for nose dryness. Moxa therapy, especially sticker moxa, provides quick relief. You can also apply seeds on the highlighted areas of your hand (see pic).

Note: If symptoms become chronic and persist, take help from professional therapists for treatment.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)