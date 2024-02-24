Troubled by Excessive Urination At Night? Here's An Easy Remedy To Control The Same

Excessive urination at night, also known as nocturia, can be a symptom of various underlying conditions. It's essential to identify the cause to determine the appropriate treatment. Here are some potential causes and home remedies:

Causes

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) can increase the frequency of urination, including during the night

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause nocturia due to increased urine production

Enlarged prostate in men can obstruct urine flow, leading to increased urination, especially at night

Certain medications, such as diuretics, can increase urine production

Overactive bladder can cause a sudden urge to urinate frequently, including at night

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) or impaired kidney function can result in decreased urine concentration and increased urination

Pregnant women often experience increased urination, especially at night, due to pressure on the bladder from the growing uterus

Home remedies

Limit fluid intake before bed

Avoid consuming substances that irritate the bladder, such as caffeine and alcohol

Excess weight can put pressure on the bladder and exacerbate nocturia, so maintaining a healthy weight may help

Strengthening pelvic floor muscles can help improve bladder control

For those with edema or swelling that contributes to nocturia, elevating the legs during the day may reduce fluid retention

Make sure to empty your bladder fully each time you urinate to minimise the frequency of bathroom trips

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can help reduce symptoms and frequency. You can apply brown colour, moxa or seeds on highlighted area (see figure) and keep them over night if possible.

If a specific medical condition is causing the nocturia, treating the underlying condition is crucial. Consult a doctor at the earliest.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)