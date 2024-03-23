Holi 2024: Say Bye-Bye To Skin Allergy With This Simple Home Remedy

Pic: Freepik

During the Holi festival, many people experience allergies due to exposure to colours and dust. These allergies can result in various symptoms and can be caused by several factors.

Symptoms

Skin irritation, redness, itching, and rashes on the skin are common symptoms due to exposure to chemical-based colours or dust.

Eye irritation, redness, itching, watering, and swelling of the eyes can occur due to contact with colour powders or dust particles.

respiratory issues, Inhalation of dust particles or powders can lead to symptoms like coughing, sneezing, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing.

Allergic reactions: Some individuals may experience allergic reactions such as hives, swelling, or even anaphylaxis in severe cases.

Causes

Many commercially available Holi colors contain chemicals like lead, mercury, and other toxic substances that can irritate the skin and eyes and trigger allergic reactions.

Dust stirred up can contain allergens like pollen, mold spores, and dust mites, which can cause allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.

Home Remedies: Pre-Holi

Opt for natural, herbal colours made from flowers, vegetables, or other organic sources instead of synthetic ones.

Wear protective clothing that covers most of your skin to minimise direct contact with colors and dust.

Apply a thick layer of moisturiser or coconut oil on your skin. Oil your hair before playing Holi. This can create a protective barrier and make it easier to remove colours later.

Use protective eyewear like sunglasses or swimming goggles to shield your eyes from colour powders and dust.

Post-Holi care:

Rinse off colours with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser instead of scrubbing vigorously, which can further irritate the skin.

Apply a soothing moisturiser or aloe vera gel to calm irritated skin and alleviate dryness.

Flush your eyes with clean water immediately if they come into contact with colors, and seek medical attention if irritation persists.

Remedies for allergic reactions:

Drink plenty of fluids like water, herbal teas, or clear broths to stay hydrated and flush out toxins from your system.

You can do Jal dhauti or nasal irrigation techniques to clear nasal passages and relieve congestion.

Steam inhalation with a few drops of eucalyptus oil or menthol can help soothe respiratory symptoms and ease breathing.

Sujok Therapy for eyes, nose and throat irritation: Massage on the highlighted are for instant relief.