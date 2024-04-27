Ways To Protect Your Dog From Heat This Summer

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 27, 2024
Carry extra water for your pet. Make sure you trick them into drinking enough water to avoid excessive heat in their bodies.
Avoid direct sunlight, especially during afternoons. Make sure you stay in shade to avoid sunburn. Sunburn can be serious for hairless breeds or for dogs experiencing hair fall. Avoid putting clothes on them since it will make them irritable from extra heat.
Avoid walks during the peak sunny hours of the day. There are multiple ways you can get your dog to exercise indoors and keep them busy. You can walk your dog in the evening or maybe post dinner, in the night.
If at all it gest difficult for you to keep your pets calm at home, you can get them to play in water or take them to the beach once in a while. This way, they will be out in the sun and still be cool. Dogs love playing with water, run around sprinklers, and have a nice run on the beach. Just make sure you train your dog to not drink salt water or eat waste outside or it will make them sick.
Avoid walking your dogs on Asphalt or concrete roads since they remain burning hot for a long time and can burn your dog's paws. You could walk them on the grass, court or ground.
Make sure you don't trim maximum hair off of your dog thinking it'll make them feel lighter and cooler. Extra fur acts as a natural sunscreen for dogs. Dogs who have double coats use their coat to naturally regulate their body temperature.
Take good care of your pet's nutrition during summers. Feed them in little amount of food in intervals and avoid feeding them all at once. Try adding more foods with natural cooling agents. Watery fruits are also a good option for your dogs.
