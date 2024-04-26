Celebrities Who Repeated Outfits To Practice Sustainable Fashion

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 26, 2024
Sushmita Sen wore this stunning gold saree at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Bash. She last wore it on the sets on Koffee with Karan back in 2005.
Alia Bhatt chose to wear her gorgeous ivory and gold Sabyasachi wedding saree for the National Film Awards in 2023.
Genelia Deshmukh has repeated several outfits over the years. This is the outfit she wore at The GQ 25 Most Influential Young Indians 2024. She took it to Instagram sharing her story of this outfit and how she has curated this with the clothes she was about to discard.
Sonali Bendre was also seen repeating this minimal white suit at an event which she last wore decades ago.
Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in this gown that belonged to her mother, the late actress Sridevi. She wore it as a special piece on the premiere night of her debut in The Archies.
Deepika Padukone was seen wearing this Red Dupatta last Diwali. This is the same Dupatta she wore when she came back from her Lake Como wedding.
Janhvi Kapoor has unapologetically repeated her outfits over the years. This is the same outfit she wore when she visited a temple in Tirumala with Shikhar Parihar.