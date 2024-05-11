Heat Stroke: This Simple Method Can Help Tackle Common Summer Problem

Pic: Freepik

Heat stroke occurs when the body overheats due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exertion in hot conditions. It's a serious condition and requires immediate medical attention. But you can take some self help.

Symptoms:

High body temperature.

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, or coma.

Skin feels hot and dry, but may be moist in some cases.

Breathing may be rapid and shallow.

Pulse may be strong and rapid.

Intense headache may be present.

Nausea and vomiting.

Muscle cramps or weakness.

Seizures, in severe cases.

Causes

Exposure to hot weather or working in hot environments without adequate cooling measures.

Lack of sufficient fluids in the body, which can disrupt the body's ability to regulate temperature.

Engaging in strenuous activities in hot conditions without proper hydration and rest breaks.

Some medications can affect the body's ability to regulate temperature.

Certain medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and respiratory diseases can increase the risk of heat stroke.

Home remedies

While immediate medical attention is crucial for heat stroke, there are some actions you can take before help arrives:

Get the person out of the heat and into a cooler environment, preferably with air conditioning.

If possible, immerse the person in a cool bath or cover them with damp towels or sheets and fan them.

Apply onion juice on scalp and palms and soal will help at great extent.

Give the person cool water to drink if they are conscious and able to swallow safely.

Loosen tight clothing to help with cooling.

Continuously monitor the person's temperature and vital signs while waiting for medical help.

Prevention

Drink plenty of fluids, especially when working or exercising in hot conditions.

Lightweight, loose-fitting clothing can help keep the body cool.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors when working or exercising in hot weather.

Try to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Sujok Therapy

On the highlighted area (see figure), apply blue colour and press on palms and feet for few minutes or till the person is feeling relaxed can help till some extent.

Remember, heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, seek medical help immediately.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)