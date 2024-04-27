 Dry Throat: Causes, Symptoms, And Easy Self-Healing Technique
Rajshree Vora
Pic: Freepik

Dry throat, also known as throat dryness or Xerostomia, can be uncomfortable and bothersome. It can be caused by various factors and may present with different symptoms. Those who has a problem of snoring, they face this problem often.

Symptoms

• Scratchy or rough sensation in the throat

• Difficulty swallowing

• Hoarseness or changes in voice

• Sore throat

• Dry cough

• Throat irritation or inflammation

• Feeling of a lump in the throat

• Bad breath

Causes

• Not drinking enough fluids can lead to dryness in the throat

• Environmental factors such as dry air, especially in heated or air-conditioned spaces, can cause throat dryness

• Breathing through the mouth can dry out the throat

• Tobacco smoke can irritate and dry out the throat

• Allergens can cause throat irritation and dryness

• Viral or bacterial infections such as colds or flu can lead to throat dryness

• Some medications, including antihistamines, decongestants, and antidepressants, can cause dry throat as a side effect

Home remedies

• Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your throat moist

• Stay away from smoke, allergens, and other environmental pollutants that can dry out your throat

• Gargling with warm salt water can soothe a dry and irritated throat

• Mixing honey and lemon in warm water can soothe a dry throat and provide relief

• Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine as both contribute to dehydration and worsen throat dryness

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted (see figure) area using a probe (approximately 0.5 cm in diameter). Apply red colour on the highlighted area using a sketch pen and then apply seeds using a tape for seed therapy. You can use custard apple seeds for treatment. Keep for few hours.

If the problem is persistent, you can meet your health care professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

