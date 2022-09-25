Here's why we need to talk about Alternative Therapy

Pic: Pixabay

For the last few years, alternate therapies have been making quite some noise. Apart from resorting to allopathy, people often use alternative therapy for health problems. Mostly, these therapies are used for health problems which are not serious or life-threatening.

Alternative therapies are mostly traditional therapies like:

Ayurveda

Homeopathy

Siddha

Unani

Acupuncture

Naturopathy

Allopathic medicine: Allopathic came into existence in 1810. It has two treatments: medicine or surgery. Before allopathic, Ayurveda was a mainstream treatment. Ayurveda is a pioneer in medicine and surgery. But after research, trials, chemical and machine-based diagnosis, allopathic gained prominence and the age-old treatments became alternative or complementary therapies.

In disease like cancer, many people use alternative therapy to help patients feel better or to reduce the side-effects or symptoms of treatment. However, it depends the type of cancer, stage, health of patient, etc.

Complementary and alternative therapies can play a big role in maintaining one’s health. Integrative approach of medical care is more beneficial. Some people use traditional medicines as alternative or complementary medicine.

Many health professionals are reluctant to use of alternative therapy because:

Lack of sufficient scientific research

It has minimum proofs

It is not regulated

Has limitations in life saving requirements

Alternative and complementary medicine is helpful in:

Common pain

Cold and cough

Allergies

Body aches

Digestion problems

Sleep related problems

Stress & depression

Anger management

Mood swing and many more

Yoga as therapy: Yoga is a complementary therapy. It can help in managing various heath problems. It has proved beneficial for in improving mental health, anger management, etc. Techniques like deep relaxation, Shavasana, meditation, some breathing exercises can help.

Sujok therapy: It was introduced by founder Prof Park Jae Woo in 1987. It is a modern-era’s most effective alternative therapy. Some Sujok techniques can help in chronic and acute health problems. People can learn it and use for themselves in many problems, including emergency.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

