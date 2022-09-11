e-Paper Get App
Heard about Moxibustion Therapy? Here's what this Chinese treatment does!

From pain relief to giving you energy burst, this therapy is for all kinds of problems

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

There are many traditional therapies like Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Acupressure, Acupuncture, etc for treating various health ailments. One of the traditional and lesser-known methods is Moxibustion Therapy. The treatment is quite popular in China, Korea, and some other Asian countries. In India, this method was practised in villages and the treatment entailed heat therapy given through metal, stone or wooden articles. 

The effectiveness of Moxa Therapy in certain ailments resulted in its spread to surrounding Asian countries such as Japan and Mongolia, and in modern times it has spread across the world.

article-image

Method 

There are various techniques to perform Moxa Therapy, all of which rely on the principle of delivering heat to certain parts or points of the body, especially in places where Acupuncture is not recommended. Sometimes this can lead to redness and mild soreness after treatment, but this is often a sign that moxibustion has been effective. Today, practitioners ensure that the heat is bearable and does not cause excessive pain to the patient. 

How it works

Heat is generally delivered through the burning of dried mugwort leaves. Mugwort is well-known across various cultures for its medicinal properties. It is also used in salves, essential oils, and tinctures. For Moxibustion, dried mugwort leaves are often used via Cigar Moxa or Cone Moxa. The Cigar Moxa is long and cylindrical (like a Cigar) and is held around an inch away from the skin of the patient so that the heat is bearable. The Cone Moxa is usually placed on the skin. Heat is delivered through direct contact and is removed when it becomes unbearable for the patient. 

article-image

Benefits of Moxa Therapy

The benefits of Moxa Therapy include pain relief via anaesthetic properties, an increase in blood circulation or full-bloodedness, and management of excess and deficient conditions through tonification and sedation of meridian energy flow. Sometimes, practitioners will also use Moxa Therapy along with other traditional treatment modalities such as Acupuncture and Acupressure to obtain greater results.

Moxa Therapy is good for:

Pain relief

Chronic problems

Low energy

Joint problems like knee, back and other problems

Muscular problems

Low immunity

In Sujok Therapy, Moxa Therapy is one method of treatment. It can be applied to any point, which is corresponding to a painful point or energy points or meridians.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

