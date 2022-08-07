Menstrual cramps: Use Sujok Therapy to manage period pain

The menstruation cycle starts when a girl reaches puberty. The average age to get the first period is 10 to 14 years. Menstruation continues till a woman reaches menopausal age. It occurs when the uterus sheds lining every month. During this time, women experience discomfort, cramps, nausea, mood swings, sore breasts, bloating, food cravings, etc. For some, these symptoms are severe, up to the point that they disrupt their daily lives. But with age or after pregnancy, these symptoms subside. Some women also suffer from heavy bleeding, which is called dysmenorrhea. The common solution that women resort to is overcome severe cramps is pop painkillers. Consuming too many painkillers is harmful for health and can cause irreversible complications in the long run. The cramps and discomfort occur due to the increase in a lipid named prostaglandin before the period starts. It is released from the lining of the uterus.

Read Also Energy balance: Easy Sujok Therapy tips that will help you stay healthy

Causes of painful periods

Family history

Premenstrual conditions

Adenomyosis

Heavy bleeding

Irregular periods

Early puberty

Fibroids in the uterus

Cervical stenosis

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Lifestyle

Read Also Here's how Sujok can help treat osteoarthritis

Home remedies for painful periods

Use heating pad

Warm water bath

Regular yoga therapy for pelvis and Sujok Therapy

Relaxing techniques

Keep a pillow under the legs

Lie down with folded legs

Increase vitamin and calcium intake

Sufficient sleep

Take ample rest

Do not drink alcohol, caffeine

Quit smoking

Reduce spices, salt, and sugar intake

Sujok Therapy: Massage or apply seed on points shown on the finger (refer to the pic above). For heavy bleeding, apply blue colour to the same area.

Note: Above tips may not work for all. Use as per your comfort.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)

Read Also Managing carpal tunnel syndrome made easy with Sujok