Menstrual cramps: Use Sujok Therapy to manage period pain

The menstruation cycle starts when a girl reaches puberty. The average age to get the first period is 10 to 14 years. Menstruation continues till a woman reaches menopausal age. It occurs when the uterus sheds lining every month. During this time, women experience discomfort, cramps, nausea, mood swings, sore breasts, bloating, food cravings, etc. For some, these symptoms are severe, up to the point that they disrupt their daily lives. But with age or after pregnancy, these symptoms subside. Some women also suffer from heavy bleeding, which is called dysmenorrhea. The common solution that women resort to is overcome severe cramps is pop painkillers. Consuming too many painkillers is harmful for health and can cause irreversible complications in the long run. The cramps and discomfort occur due to the increase in a lipid named prostaglandin before the period starts. It is released from the lining of the uterus.
Causes of painful periods
Family history
Premenstrual conditions
Adenomyosis
Heavy bleeding
Irregular periods
Early puberty
Fibroids in the uterus
Cervical stenosis
Pelvic inflammatory disease
Lifestyle
Home remedies for painful periods
Use heating pad
Warm water bath
Regular yoga therapy for pelvis and Sujok Therapy
Relaxing techniques
Keep a pillow under the legs
Lie down with folded legs
Increase vitamin and calcium intake
Sufficient sleep
Take ample rest
Do not drink alcohol, caffeine
Quit smoking
Reduce spices, salt, and sugar intake
Sujok Therapy: Massage or apply seed on points shown on the finger (refer to the pic above). For heavy bleeding, apply blue colour to the same area.
Note: Above tips may not work for all. Use as per your comfort.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)