Managing carpal tunnel syndrome made easy with Sujok

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs in the wrist. It is a narrow passageway that is surrounded by bones and ligaments on the palm side of the hand. It occurs when the median nerve, a major nerve in the hand that travels through the wrist, is compressed. It causes pain in the hand, fingers or forearm. The condition worsens with time and hence timely treatment is intervention important.

Symptoms

  • Continuous or shooting pain in palm and forearm

  • Numbness in fingers or hand

  • Tingling in fingers or hand

  • Sensation of shock in hand

  • Weakness in hand, which leads to dropping objects

  • Burning sensation with pain

article-image

Treatment

  • Massage will help relieve symptoms, inflammation, and pain

  • Yoga therapy and exercise of the wrist, hand, and arm can strengthen muscles and improve blood circulation

  • To manage the main, one can wear a splint

  • Cold or hot water fomentation, whichever is suitable

  • Sujok Therapy

How Sujok Therapy helps

Sujok therapy covers acupressure, acupuncture, Moxa Therapy, Seed Therapy, Acu massage, magnet therapy, etc. The carpel tunnel syndrome under Sujok involves Moxa Therapy. Moxa is a heat-inducing material and is used on certain meridian points in the palm as a part of the treatment. Moxa is available in different varieties. Seek help of a certified Sujok therapist for this treatment. After Moxa therapy, you can massage or apply seeds (on the points highlighted in the photo). These seeds can either with pasted on the said points with the help of a medical tape or a normal cloth.

When to seek professional help

Neglecting the symptoms for a long time can cause permanent muscle and nerve damage. Hence, seek immediate treatment and help from a doctor or a qualified therapist if the symptoms interrupt your daily routine.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)

article-image

