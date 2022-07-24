Here's how Sujok can help treat osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It occurs when the cartilage, which provides cushion-like support to joints, suffers wear and tear with time. It can affect any joint. However, it mostly affects knees, hips, spine, feet, and hands. Individuals who are on the heavier side are more at risk. Osteoarthritis is manageable at the onset. But, as time passes, it becomes severe and can cause permanent damage to the joints.

Causes

Obesity

Genetic reasons

Bone-related problems and deformities

Age

Injuries and wear and tear of the joints

Read Also Managing carpal tunnel syndrome made easy with Sujok

Symptoms

Pain during or after movement

Tender at touch

Pain in the morning or after prolonged sitting

Reduces flexibility

Bones make cracking sound

Swelling

Inflammation around joints

Precautions

Avoid walking on hard surfaces

Wear footwear with cushions at the heels

Walk slowly

Avoid overuse of joints

Avoid jogging, running, jumping, and skipping

Avoid squatting exercises

Treatment

Lose weight if it is not in normal range

Protect joints in winter

Wear braces if required

Keep calcium and vitamins in normal range

Take yoga therapy to strengthen muscles

Orthopedic and physical therapy

Sujok Therapy: Apply moong seeds or star magnets on the points shown in the photo. You can also pressing these points daily for 10 minutes to relieve pain.