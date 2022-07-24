Here's how Sujok can help treat osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It occurs when the cartilage, which provides cushion-like support to joints, suffers wear and tear with time. It can affect any joint. However, it mostly affects knees, hips, spine, feet, and hands. Individuals who are on the heavier side are more at risk. Osteoarthritis is manageable at the onset. But, as time passes, it becomes severe and can cause permanent damage to the joints.
Causes
Obesity
Genetic reasons
Bone-related problems and deformities
Age
Injuries and wear and tear of the joints
Symptoms
Pain during or after movement
Tender at touch
Pain in the morning or after prolonged sitting
Reduces flexibility
Bones make cracking sound
Swelling
Inflammation around joints
Precautions
Avoid walking on hard surfaces
Wear footwear with cushions at the heels
Walk slowly
Avoid overuse of joints
Avoid jogging, running, jumping, and skipping
Avoid squatting exercises
Treatment
Lose weight if it is not in normal range
Protect joints in winter
Wear braces if required
Keep calcium and vitamins in normal range
Take yoga therapy to strengthen muscles
Orthopedic and physical therapy
Sujok Therapy: Apply moong seeds or star magnets on the points shown in the photo. You can also pressing these points daily for 10 minutes to relieve pain.
