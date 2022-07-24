e-Paper Get App

Here's how Sujok can help treat osteoarthritis

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It occurs when the cartilage, which provides cushion-like support to joints, suffers wear and tear with time. It can affect any joint. However, it mostly affects knees, hips, spine, feet, and hands. Individuals who are on the heavier side are more at risk. Osteoarthritis is manageable at the onset. But, as time passes, it becomes severe and can cause permanent damage to the joints.

Causes

  • Obesity

  • Genetic reasons

  • Bone-related problems and deformities

  • Age

  • Injuries and wear and tear of the joints

article-image

Symptoms

  • Pain during or after movement

  • Tender at touch

  • Pain in the morning or after prolonged sitting

  • Reduces flexibility

  • Bones make cracking sound

  • Swelling

  • Inflammation around joints

Precautions

  • Avoid walking on hard surfaces

  • Wear footwear with cushions at the heels

  • Walk slowly

  • Avoid overuse of joints

  • Avoid jogging, running, jumping, and skipping

  • Avoid squatting exercises

Treatment

  • Lose weight if it is not in normal range

  • Protect joints in winter

  • Wear braces if required

  • Keep calcium and vitamins in normal range

  • Take yoga therapy to strengthen muscles

  • Orthopedic and physical therapy

  • Sujok Therapy: Apply moong seeds or star magnets on the points shown in the photo. You can also pressing these points daily for 10 minutes to relieve pain.

