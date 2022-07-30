e-Paper Get App

Energy balance: Easy Sujok Therapy tips that will help you stay healthy

As per ancient acupuncture methods and Sujok Therapy, energy can be balanced through meridian points

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
Energy is the driving force of the universe. The body is hardware and energy is like software. Without energy, the body cannot function. Our body is made of five elements – air, water, earth, fire, and space. These five elements are five energies. and have their unique functions. As per ancient acupuncture methods and Sujok Therapy, these energies can be balanced through meridian points.

To live a healthy life, these elements or energies need to be in a harmonised state. When energies are balanced, the body and mind are in the best of health. An imbalance of energies leads to illness. 

Sujok Therapy and Chinese acupuncture are based on the five-element theory. Sujok Therapy explains the nature and use of energies in detail.

When energy is in excess or deficient, it translates into physical problems. It can be seen in the form of pain, itching, irregular breathing, asthma, functional problems, and more.

How to balance energy

  • First, we need to understand whether energy is excessive or deficient. Experts in Sujok Therapy are trained to understand this

  • We can use meridians or special points to balance energy based on the diagnosis

  • We can use seeds or magnets to balance energy 

  • If you are not trained for Sujok Therapy, you can massage the index and middle fingers of any hand to balance energy.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)

