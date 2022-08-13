e-Paper Get App

The varied psychological and physical benefits of fasting

Fasting is the best way for your digestive system to take rest and detox naturally

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
Today, there are different types of fasting – intermittent, calorie restriction, macronutrient restriction, season eating, etc. However, which type of fasting you choose depends on your body's requirements. Fasting is an integral part of almost every Indian religion and festival. The ongoing month of Shravan sees several people observing fasts. Fasting is the best way for your digestive system to take rest and detox naturally. Fasting for a longer period helps you tide over various health problems.

Psychological benefits of fasting

  • Mind remains calm

  • Improves concentration

  • The body needs less sleep

  • Improves willpower

  • The body gains control over food cravings

Physical benefits

  • Helps in weight control

  • Helps in sugar management

  • Improves insulin sensitivity

  • Body gets detoxified

  • Improves metabolism

  • Delays ageing

  • Helps in disease prevention

  • Improves appetite

  • Improves immune system

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)

