The varied psychological and physical benefits of fasting

Today, there are different types of fasting – intermittent, calorie restriction, macronutrient restriction, season eating, etc. However, which type of fasting you choose depends on your body's requirements. Fasting is an integral part of almost every Indian religion and festival. The ongoing month of Shravan sees several people observing fasts. Fasting is the best way for your digestive system to take rest and detox naturally. Fasting for a longer period helps you tide over various health problems.

Psychological benefits of fasting

Mind remains calm

Improves concentration

The body needs less sleep

Improves willpower

The body gains control over food cravings

Physical benefits

Helps in weight control

Helps in sugar management

Improves insulin sensitivity

Body gets detoxified

Improves metabolism

Delays ageing

Helps in disease prevention

Improves appetite

Improves immune system

