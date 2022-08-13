The varied psychological and physical benefits of fasting

Today, there are different types of fasting – intermittent, calorie restriction, macronutrient restriction, season eating, etc. However, which type of fasting you choose depends on your body's requirements. Fasting is an integral part of almost every Indian religion and festival. The ongoing month of Shravan sees several people observing fasts. Fasting is the best way for your digestive system to take rest and detox naturally. Fasting for a longer period helps you tide over various health problems.
Psychological benefits of fasting
Mind remains calm
Improves concentration
The body needs less sleep
Improves willpower
The body gains control over food cravings
Physical benefits
Helps in weight control
Helps in sugar management
Improves insulin sensitivity
Body gets detoxified
Improves metabolism
Delays ageing
Helps in disease prevention
Improves appetite
Improves immune system
