The effects of chanting mantras on body and soul

Mantras are an important part of Indian philosophy. There are many short and long mantras. Some are in the form of shlokas and some are long in the form of stotras. When we chant mantras, we feel an inner connection with a particular mantra or stotra. We also feel a connection with a deity when we worship them. However, this is very personal.

Many studies show that mantras have healing powers and they help in resolving physical and mental problems. Mantra sadhana (chanting) is great for spiritual upliftment, too. Mantras can be a tool for meditation. For meditation, you can choose a mantra of your choice, focus on it, and meditate.

Methods of chanting

Chant with a calm mind

Chant rhythmically

You can chant with counting or without counting

You can chant silently or loudly

Fix a time for daily chanting

Minimum chant for 20 minutes

Sit on an asana of wool or cotton if possible

Sit in a quiet place

If you are stressed, chant loudly or with just lip movements

Benefits of chanting:

Helps with many health problems

Improves awareness

Improves concentration

Reduces stress and anxiety

Generates positive energy

Decreases negative thoughts

Helps you keep calm

Useful for spiritual upliftment

Choose any mantra like Om or another mantra and experience the power of it.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)