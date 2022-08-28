e-Paper Get App

The effects of chanting mantras on body and soul

Many studies show that mantras have healing powers and they help in resolving physical and mental problems

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Mantras are an important part of Indian philosophy. There are many short and long mantras. Some are in the form of shlokas and some are long in the form of stotras. When we chant mantras, we feel an inner connection with a particular mantra or stotra. We also feel a connection with a deity when we worship them. However, this is very personal. 

Many studies show that mantras have healing powers and they help in resolving physical and mental problems. Mantra sadhana (chanting) is great for spiritual upliftment, too. Mantras can be a tool for meditation. For meditation, you can choose a mantra of your choice, focus on it, and meditate.

Methods of chanting

  • Chant with a calm mind

  • Chant rhythmically

  • You can chant with counting or without counting

  • You can chant silently or loudly

  • Fix a time for daily chanting

  • Minimum chant for 20 minutes

  • Sit on an asana of wool or cotton if possible

  • Sit in a quiet place 

  • If you are stressed, chant loudly or with just lip movements

Benefits of chanting:

  • Helps with many health problems

  • Improves awareness

  • Improves concentration

  • Reduces stress and anxiety

  • Generates positive energy 

  • Decreases negative thoughts

  • Helps you keep calm

  • Useful for spiritual upliftment

Choose any mantra like Om or another mantra and experience the power of it.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)

