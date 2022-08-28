The effects of chanting mantras on body and soul

Mantras are an important part of Indian philosophy. There are many short and long mantras. Some are in the form of shlokas and some are long in the form of stotras. When we chant mantras, we feel an inner connection with a particular mantra or stotra. We also feel a connection with a deity when we worship them. However, this is very personal.
Many studies show that mantras have healing powers and they help in resolving physical and mental problems. Mantra sadhana (chanting) is great for spiritual upliftment, too. Mantras can be a tool for meditation. For meditation, you can choose a mantra of your choice, focus on it, and meditate.
Methods of chanting
Chant with a calm mind
Chant rhythmically
You can chant with counting or without counting
You can chant silently or loudly
Fix a time for daily chanting
Minimum chant for 20 minutes
Sit on an asana of wool or cotton if possible
Sit in a quiet place
If you are stressed, chant loudly or with just lip movements
Benefits of chanting:
Helps with many health problems
Improves awareness
Improves concentration
Reduces stress and anxiety
Generates positive energy
Decreases negative thoughts
Helps you keep calm
Useful for spiritual upliftment
Choose any mantra like Om or another mantra and experience the power of it.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com. Those who want to learn Sujok Therapy can contact 9320012342)