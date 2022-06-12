Mudra Mantra: The varied health benefits of practising Kubera and Vyan mudra

Vyan Mudra (left) and Kubera Mudra

Yoga hand mudras create superior spiritual awareness by channelling positive energy. They create pranic balance with the help of the pre-established link between the mind and different parts of the body. Kubera mudra helps you achieve your desires by harnessing the power of Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars. The focus of this mudra is mainly on physical and spiritual prosperity and abundance.

The Hindu demi-god of riches, Kubera, is the inspiration for the term Kubera mudra.

The use of the thumb, index finger, and middle finger form the Kubera mudra. It helps channelise the surge of energy into the practitioner with the help of the planetary qualities mentioned below.

Thumb: This finger has the characteristics of the planet Mars — a place of the fire element. It brings physical strength, leadership abilities, self-confidence, and courage.

Index finger: This finger has the characteristics of the planet Jupiter, which is considered auspicious and is the air element. Education, wisdom, command, and spirituality are its beneficial characteristics.

Middle finger: This finger has the characteristics of the planet Saturn and is the place of ether element. It encourages a person to do Karma and encourages humbleness.

Practising Kubera mudra during meditation can be an excellent way to reap its benefits. You can practice this mudra whenever you want and increase your concentration by chanting any mantra. Although there is no time restriction to practice this mudra, 4 AM to 6 AM is effective. Practice this mudra regularly for two months for the best and most efficient results.

Practising Kubera mudra

Sit in sukhasana, padmasana, or vajrasana as per your convenience.

Gaze at a particular point if you keep your eyes open, or you can also close your eyes.

Take deep breaths and focus on each one.

Place your hands on your thighs, palms facing the sky.

Bring the tips of the index and middle finger to the tip of your thumb.

Make sure all the three fingers touch each other and press lightly.

Your ring finger and little finger should curl towards the centre of the palm.

Remember to hold this finger arrangement on your hands while you place them on your thighs.

There will be energy flow upwards with the upward-pointing joint of fingertips.

This process helps keep your focus by bringing a calming sensation.

Remain in this position for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Then slowly release the mudra.

Vyan mudra

While doing Kuber mudra, if one keeps the little finger and ring finger in an upright position it becomes Vyan mudra. The index and middle finger represent space, air and fire element. Vyan energy flows in all parts of the body and is related to the water element and Swadishthan Charka. This Chakra is the source of creativity. Both air and space elements are related to the heart and lungs. This mudra brings these elements in balance in the body, and thereby strengthens the heart and lungs. It cures high and low blood pressure and prevents heart diseases. To keep blood pressure under control, do this mudra for 30 minutes twice a day.

Since this mudra creates a balance between agni, vayu and akash elements, it keeps vaat, pitta and kapha – the three doshas of Ayurveda – at bay.

