Mudra Mantra: Prithvi Mudra for holistic well-being!

The human body is made up of five elements: Earth, Air, Fire, Water and Space. Imbalance in any one of these five elements leads to ill health. Therefore, treatments tend to focus on striking balance between all the elements to achieving physical well-being and spiritual harmony with nature. And through the practice of various mudras one can achieve holistic well-being.

Having covered the elements of Wind, Water, Fire in my previous columns, you may recall that the ring finger represents Prithvi or Earth. The practice of Prithvi Mudra increases the Earth element in the body and decreases Agni (Fire) element. It is considered to be a powerful Mudra, capable of healing many ailments such as chronic fatigue, osteoporosis, weight loss, convalescence or paralysis, burning sensations throughout the body, ulcers, and nail, hair or skin issues.

The practice of this Mudra builds and invigorates tissues and maintains vitamins in the body as the Earth is the source of natural minerals.

It helps balance kapha dosha, strengthens bones, muscles, increases agility and makes you feel invigorated. By regular practice of this Mudra, one can not only alter and modify our thought process, enhance positive thinking and virtues. This Mudra has magical effects on our body and mind, and can give us new enthusiasm and agility, bliss and create spiritual awakening.

When used as part of yogic meditation, the Prithvi Mudra is thought to stimulate the 'muladhara' chakra (root energy centre), governing an individual's sense of stability, rootedness and security. This chakra is associated with instincts and one's primal nature. Practitioners should focus on the muladhara chakra’s red colour to amplify the benefits of Prithvi Mudra. The Prithvi mudra may also be combined with pranayama (regulated breathing) to increase its effects.

Prithvi mudra is not recommended for pregnant women as they are more sensitive to any changes within the five elements. Those with excess kapha (earth+water) dosha should also avoid prithvi mudra, since this condition is characterized by the increase of the earth element.

While it is considered to be a very beneficial yoga mudra, and will not cause any health issues, if performed incorrectly, the Mudra may throw up different results to what is expected. That is, If not done correctly, it is possible that you may hold a wrong mudra possibly Agni Mudra, which has opposite effects from Earth Mudra. Surya or Agni mudra is similar to earth Mudra because in this Mudra also thumb and ring finger is used but in a different way. So do check the image provided before practicing Prithvi Mudra. Also don’t forget to get an opinion from a medical practitioner if you are suffering from any severe comorbidity issues.

To practice Prithvi Mudra, the thumb and ring fingers of both the hands are used.

Sit in a comfortable posture. Place hands with the palms facing upwards on the thighs or above the knees. Then slowly fold your ring finger and tap the tip of the ring finger to the tip of the thumb with a little pressure. Try and keep the other three fingers as straight as possible. Maintain the Mudra for five to 10 minutes and practice it three to five times daily. To gain maximum benefit from Prithvi Mudra practice in the morning, perform it on an empty stomach if possible.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST