Mudra Mantra: The benefits of practising Adi Mudra

It is a stressful time. Rising prices, heatwave, exam pressure, and more. We are often told to practice deep breathing, yoga and meditation to keep ourselves calm in stressful situations. However, there are some mudras that can help us destress.

Mudras ensure the smooth movement of 'prana' or energy inside the body by maintaining the balance between five elements: earth, wind, fire, water, and ether (sky). Mudra is a gesture formed by curling, crossing, stretching, and touching the fingers and hands. Through these gestures, we can “talk” to the body and mind as each area of the hand is connected to a certain part of the mind and body.

The mudra that can help us destress is called Adi (or first/ primary) Mudra. Adi Mudra promotes calmness and stability of mind and is the perfect complement to meditative practices. The mudra stimulates the brain, which is closely related to the crown (sahasrara) chakra that governs an individual's sense of peace, awareness and oneness with the universe.

Make a gentle fist by pressing the thumb on the inside of the palm and enclosing the fingers around it. The mudra can be practised any time and anywhere. However, for better results, it is recommended that one practice the mudra in a quiet setting with the fists resting on the thighs in a seated pose, such as padmasana (lotus pose). Avoid Adi Mudra if you are suffering from hypertension or asthma.

The benefits

1. Relaxes the nervous system

2. Improves the flow of oxygen

3. Increases the capacity of the lungs

4. Reduces snoring

5. It is beneficial for the digestive system when done with a yoga pose called the frog pose.

6. Brings about a balance in the body, as it focuses on all the elements or energy points.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:50 PM IST