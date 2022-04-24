Gyan mudra: Helps improve memory and overall well-being

Different holistic sciences use the wisdom of Yoga, Ayurveda and Chinese meridian systems in some shape or form. One of the forms of healing that has evolved over centuries is the art of hand gestures or mudras.

Mudra means a symbolic hand gesture that has the power to heal and bring happiness. It has been proved that regular practice of various mudras contributes to one’s overall well-being. The symmetry of our hands maps the energy flow of our physical, emotional and spiritual body. Mudras link the brain to the body, soothe pain, stimulate endorphins, change the mood and increase our vitality. There are almost 399 mudras, each with its unique benefits. This week the focus will be on Gyan (knowledge) mudra.

In Vedic theory, the index finger is said to have a connection with Jupiter. Hence, Gyan mudra, which involves the index finger, helps to connect the practitioner with the planet of knowledge and expansion. It also symbolises the union of self with the universe, of atman (soul) and brahmand (the omnipresent universal consciousness). The thumb represents supreme consciousness, whilst the index finger represents the practitioner's individual soul.

According to Ayurveda, this mudra also boosts vayu (air element), leading to enhanced memory as well as an improved nervous system and pituitary gland function. In Yoga, Gyan mudra is directly connected to the muladhara chakra, the root energy centre that governs our sense of stability, security and interconnectedness. Regular practice of this mudra may provide relief from worries related to root chakra imbalance.

To perform this mudra, bring the tip of the thumb and index finger together on both hands, forming a circle. Keep the remaining fingers outstretched with the palms facing upward. Gyan mudra can be combined with pranayama (yogic) breathing techniques, such as ujjayi or kapalabhati, and should be held for at least 30 minutes in order to experience maximum benefit. When practiced during meditation, Gyan mudra can help increase mental strength, sharpen concentration and improve focus.

Gyan mudra aids in:

Promotes the flow of prana or vital energy

Addresses sleeping disorders

Improving focus

Helps destress and reduces anger

Cures indigestion

Enhances memory power

Promotes a sense of balance

Improves muscular disorders

