7 Signs That Indicate You Are A Toxic Partner

By: Rahul M | May 07, 2024
If you find yourself constantly getting angry at your partner for little to no reason, you might want to self reflect. Are you directing your anger else where?
Do you tend to cross your boundary and disrespect your loved one only to later cover it up in the name of love? Yes, you are the toxic one!
If you refuse to take accountability for your wrong actions and find ways to blame it all on your partner, you are the one who needs fixing.
Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation. If you try to make your partner question everything about their beliefs and reality out of your own insecurities, you are a very toxic person and you need fixing!
You can tell you are the toxic one in a relationship if you find yourself lying to your partner or being jealous of their achievements and not contributing to their well-being. You are toxic if you are being selfish for all the wrong reasons.
Do you feel like you don't want to compromise with anything in your relationship but you expect your partner to adjust every time? You cannot have a healthy relationship with one person sacrificing all the time.
Being in a happy relationship takes work. It is important for you to self reflect once in a while to understand that you could also be a problem. This way you have a chance to fix it.
