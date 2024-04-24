Indications That Prove You're Stuck In A Toxic Relationship With Your Partner

Freepik

If you are someone who feels that there are too many things in life that are mediocre and love shouldn't be one of them, you are surely the type of person who values your relationships and keeps pouring in. Although sometimes, you reach a point in your relationship where you feel saturated or you begin to feel that things aren’t going very well. Well maybe you’re right and you need to trust your intuitions. While you always have the chance to communicate and fix the issue, it is also beneficial to understand your self-worth, your priorities and whether your goals as a couple still align. These are the signs you need to look out for if you feel things are going south.

Canva

Physical & Emotional Abuse

This is the first and sometimes the only trait to look out for. Physical abuse should not be tolerated in any case. Even when the one who abused has a logical explanation for their actions. Nothing you ever do should result in your partner choosing physical violence. Emotional abuse is equally bad and should not be ignored in any case. It destroys your confidence and might trigger a dark mental space.

Disrespect

In the initial stage of a relationship, you miss or ignore the negative traits of your partner since there are too many good things to focus on. Disrespect might involve your partner demeaning you, using cuss words in an argument, insulting you, trying to belittle you, not respecting your choices or forcing theirs on you. You might want to ignore this out of love but this can just be the beginning of a disaster. You should stand for yourself and call it out. It is better to communicate your feelings to your partner and tell them that you don't appreciate being disrespected.

Canva

Lack of Trust

If your partner constantly needs to check on your whereabouts or if they ask you to give explanations of your actions or if they check your phone behind your back, they surely don't trust you. Although trust issues are deep rooted in a person, you shouldn't be a constant victim to questioning and character assassination.

Lack of Communication

If you’re finding it difficult to communicate with your partner or if you feel that your partner is no longer showing any interest in having conversation with you, it is the beginning of a toxic relationship.

Feeling Drained

If your relationship constantly leaves you with self doubts, fear of losing your partner, and anxiety, it is high time you examine the dynamics of your relationship because it is supposed to be a safe space for you where you feel loved, understood and respected.