Mudra Mantra: De-stress and detox with Akasha Mudra

Akasha, which means sky, represents 'ether' or 'space' surrounding all creation. Space plays a significant role, as one of the five elements, in creating the form in which life exists. For humans, this form stands for their body.

The Akasha or Akasa Vardhaka Mudra (as referred to in Ayurveda) is one that enhances the space element. It is an Asamyukta (single hand) Mudra. It belongs to the Yoga Tattva Yogic tradition. Among the five elements, it is Akasha, which is all pervasive and indestructible. With this Mudra we invite the pleasantness of space within us and around us.

Both the middle fingers represent the space element, as per the theory of basic five elements — fire, air, space, earth, water — building the entire universal forms. To practice Akasha Mudra, join the tips of the middle finger and the thumb and straighten the rest of the fingers. The thumb is a symbol of the fire element.

Akasha mudra creates the healing space within the body by facilitating the flow of toxins in the form of urine, faeces out of the body, thereby detoxifying it. It does away with the feeling of heaviness in the body, helping one overcome the uneasiness caused by overeating. As the name suggests, this Mudra is a combination of ether element (middle finger) with the sun (thumb) and thus come the powers to heal any ailment pertaining to sound. It is a boon for those hard of hearing, especially the elderly. It also helps in treating tinnitus. It is a first aid in case ones feels dizzy. This Mudra is successful in taking care of 'lockjaw' experienced at times during yawning.

Due to its inherent quality of releasing tension and keeping the mind calm and serene, this Mudra is practiced during meditation. It is also a great Mudra for an anxious and over-processing mind. It helps overcome anger, sorrows and fears.

Middle finger is also related to heart. The expansion of the space element by this Mudra can also help in controlling blood pressure. It cures Kaff Dosha, that is, phlegmatic constitution, cough and throat irritation.

As per the science behind the techniques of acupressure which are related to the existence of Chinese meridians, the tips of the middle fingers have points, acupressure points, which are connected to the sinuses. When these tips are pressed slightly the issues related to the blocked sinuses are healed. Thus there is a correlation between the tips of the middle fingers and the spaces within the body; sinuses being one of them.

Key Points:

Practice this Mudra three times a day for about five minutes in each practice cycle. Repeat the cycle for 15-20 minutes.

Keep the palms facing up and hands comfortably resting on the knees. Practice in a cross legged seated position or seated on a chair. Observe the changes in body temperature, breath pattern, and taste in mouth, bodily sensations and shift in the state of mind.

Do not practice Akash mudra while walking or while eating food. Keep both the hands as steady as possible.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:58 PM IST