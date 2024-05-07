7 Places In Darjeeling That Would Make You Fall For Them

By: Rahul M | May 07, 2024
Darjeeling is a phenomenal city in terms of beauty. The city in West Bengal is a major tourist destination and is famous for its tea production in India. The tea production town has many beautiful places, and here are seven of them.
Ghoom Monastery, nestled in the heart of Darjeeling, is a haven for those seeking tranquility amidst nature's beauty.
The Darjeeling Ropeway provides majestic views of the tea garden. hills and mountains covered with lush greenery
Japanese Shanti Stupa in Darjeeling is also known as Peace Pagoda. The sacred monument is another religious site that scatters positivity in its surrounding
Darjeeling Toy Train is best if you want to see the town's scenic beauty. The train will definitely make you experience the lush greenery, mountains, hilly areas, waterfalls, and much more of Darjeeling.
Singalila National Park is home to many wildlife animals and birds, especially the Red Pandas. It is the best place for animal lovers.
The clock tower is situated in Darjeeling. It is a must-visit place for history lovers as it tells the story of colonial times in India.
Tinchuley is a Darjeeling village surrounded by mountains, valleys, and lush greenery.
Mirik Lake is also called Sumendu Lake. The beautiful place is another scenic spot to visit in Darjeeling.
