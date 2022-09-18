From managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits

Magnet Therapy is an alternative treatment method. It is helpful in managing pain and balance energy. The magnets used are for treatment purposes and have weak magnetic power. In some treatment methods, the magnets are places directly on the affected body part, in some they are used indirectly through devices. Magnet Therapy improves over all health.

How the therapy works

The human body has a certain amount of magnetic and electric field. When an imbalance occurs in the magnetic field of the body, it starts falling prey to illnesses. By placing the magnet on or near your body, it can balance the magnetic field.

Following are different types of Magnet Therapy:

Magnet Therapy with acupuncture: Many acupuncture practitioners use this therapy to improve results in certain conditions.

Static Magnet Therapy: In this therapy, various items like magnetic belts, bracelets, mattresses, foot pads, etc, are used.

Electromagnet Therapy: Electrically-charged magnets are used for treatment and it is conducted with an electric pulse.

Magnet in Sujok Therapy: Various magnets are used in Sujok Therapy. They are small and used on hands and feet. In Sujok Therapy, the usage and duration depends on the condition. The magnets are used to balance energy by tonifying or sedation on meridian or chakras. It is useful to treat many chronic illnesses.

It is helps in:

Sciatica

Backache and neck ache

Low energy

Lethargic and laziness

Knee pain

Arthritis

Insomnia

Constipation

Hunger management

To control cravings

Chronic health problems, and more

Who should avoid it:

Pregnant women

Those who have pacemaker

Those who use insulin pump

When you go for X-Ray or MRI

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)