e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthFrom managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits

From managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits

The human body has a certain amount of magnetic and electric field. When an imbalance occurs in the magnetic field of the body, it starts falling prey to illnesses

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Magnet Therapy is an alternative treatment method. It is helpful in managing pain and balance energy. The magnets used are for treatment purposes and have weak magnetic power. In some treatment methods, the magnets are places directly on the affected body part, in some they are used indirectly through devices. Magnet Therapy improves over all health.

How the therapy works

The human body has a certain amount of magnetic and electric field. When an imbalance occurs in the magnetic field of the body, it starts falling prey to illnesses. By placing the magnet on or near your body, it can balance the magnetic field.

Read Also
Heard about Moxibustion Therapy? Here's what this Chinese treatment does!
article-image

Following are different types of Magnet Therapy:

Magnet Therapy with acupuncture: Many acupuncture practitioners use this therapy to improve results in certain conditions.

Static Magnet Therapy: In this therapy, various items like magnetic belts, bracelets, mattresses, foot pads, etc, are used.

Electromagnet Therapy: Electrically-charged magnets are used for treatment and it is conducted with an electric pulse.

Magnet in Sujok Therapy: Various magnets are used in Sujok Therapy. They are small and used on hands and feet. In Sujok Therapy, the usage and duration depends on the condition. The magnets are used to balance energy by tonifying or sedation on meridian or chakras. It is useful to treat many chronic illnesses.

Read Also
The effects of chanting mantras on body and soul
article-image

It is helps in:

  • Sciatica

  • Backache and neck ache

  • Low energy

  • Lethargic and laziness

  • Knee pain

  • Arthritis

  • Insomnia

  • Constipation

  • Hunger management

  • To control cravings

  • Chronic health problems, and more

Who should avoid it:

  • Pregnant women

  • Those who have pacemaker

  • Those who use insulin pump

  • When you go for X-Ray or MRI

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also
Mudra Mantra: The varied health benefits of practising Kubera and Vyan mudra
article-image

RECENT STORIES

From managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits

From managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits

Feeling restless? THIS mudra will help you calm your body and mind

Feeling restless? THIS mudra will help you calm your body and mind

Why do our bodies crave junk food?

Why do our bodies crave junk food?

Can't admit Ukraine returnee medical students in Indian colleges, Centre tells SC

Can't admit Ukraine returnee medical students in Indian colleges, Centre tells SC

Teenager Workout Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Teenager Workout Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know