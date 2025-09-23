NHM Issues Alert In Madhya Pradesh As Melioidosis Disease Becomes Endemic | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Health Mission (NHM) has issued an alert in Madhya Pradesh about Melioidosis, a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which is found in soil and water.

The risk of infection rises during the rainy and humid season.

4 out of 10 patients die

The disease has now become endemic in Madhya Pradesh.

Alarmingly, 4 out of every 10 patients die. Since its symptoms often resemble tuberculosis (TB), many patients receive the wrong treatment, allowing the infection to spread throughout the body.

What do doctors say?

According to doctors, the disease can be life-threatening for people with diabetes, kidney problems or weak immunity.

A recent report from AIIMS Bhopal shows that in the past 6 years, more than 130 cases have been reported from over 20 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also listed Melioidosis among ‘emerging neglected diseases.’

After Southeast Asia and Australia, new hotspots are now being reported in India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

AIIMS Warning

Anyone with fever lasting more than 2-3 weeks, no improvement with anti-TB medicines, or recurring abscesses should immediately get tested for Melioidosis.

AIIMS Bhopal has trained over 50 doctors and microbiologists since 2023 to improve detection.

In recent months, 14 new cases have been reported from hospitals in Bhopal, Sagar, and Indore. Experts say that better testing is leading to faster identification of cases.

Symptoms

Sudden high fever and blood infection (sepsis)

Severe pneumonia (lung infection)

Skin and soft tissue infections

Abscesses in organs like liver, spleen, prostate or salivary glands

Bone and joint infections

Long-term symptoms that mimic TB: weight loss, cough, fever, lung damage

Testing of Disease

Testing blood, pus, sputum, urine, or spinal fluid samples

Culture tests on special mediums

Microscopy showing “safety-pin” staining

PCR testing where available

Precautions & Prevention

Wear boots and gloves while working in fields

Keep open wounds away from soil and water

Seek medical help for suspicious symptoms

Timely antibiotic treatment and completing the prescribed course is crucial

Health experts stress that awareness and early detection are the only ways to prevent loss of lives.