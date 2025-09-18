 CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action After AIIMS Bhopal Report On Melioidosis Risk
Health, agriculture departments told to alert paddy farmers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action After AIIMS Bhopal Report On Melioidosis Risk | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday directed principal secretaries of health and agriculture to probe melioidosis cases in vulnerable areas and spread awareness among paddy farmers about preventive measures.

He also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment arrangements for anyone found infected.

The CM took cognisance of an AIIMS Bhopal report highlighting that paddy farmers are at higher risk of contracting melioidosis, a potentially fatal disease with symptoms similar to tuberculosis.

The report stated that spread of the infection is rising due to expansion of paddy cultivation and waterlogged fields in Madhya Pradesh. Cases of melioidosis have been confirmed in more than 20 districts.

Melioidosis is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, found in contaminated paddy field soil. Symptoms often resemble TB, including prolonged or recurrent fever, persistent cough, chest pain and poor response to routine treatment. Those engaged in farming are most vulnerable due to frequent contact with soil and water.

CM urges people to go Swadeshi this festive season

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged people to embrace indigenous products to strengthen the state’s economy and preserve its tradition of self-reliance.

He said small shopkeepers and traders should promote buying and selling of local goods, while craftsmen continue to play a vital role in producing Swadeshi items.

Yadav said that indigenous products carry unique value and also uphold centuries-old traditions of self-sufficiency. He urgedpeople to adopt Swadeshi with pride during the upcoming festive season, stressing that this would help make Madhya Pradesh more prosperous.

