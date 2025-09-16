 20 Madhya Pradesh Districts Report 130 Cases Of Melioidosis In Last 6 Months
Fever, cough, or abscess common symptoms, says AIIMS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
20 Madhya Pradesh Districts Report 130 Cases Of Melioidosis In Last 6 Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 130 confirmed cases of Melioidosis have been reported from over 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the last six months. The common symptoms are: ordinary fever, cough, or abscesses, but it can affect multiple parts of the body. 

Currently, 14 new cases have been diagnosed in six institutions: GMC, Bhopal; Sagar Multispecialty Hospital; ICMR-BMHRC; JK Hospital, Bhopal; Medanta Hospital, Indore; and Bansal Hospital, Sagar. 

Prof (Dr) Madhabananda Kar, Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, said Melioidosis is adisease caused by the bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei.

This bacterium is found in soil, especially in rice fields. It can infect humans through contact with contaminated soil or water. The disease affects multiple organs and often presents symptoms similar to tuberculosis. If not treated in time, it can even be fatal.

People living in rural areas, particularly those engaged in farming, are at higher risk. However, urban residents, especially those with diabetes or chronic alcohol use, are also vulnerable.

Take the case of a 45-year-old farmer living near Bhopal who had been suffering for several months with recurring fever, cough, and chest pain. Despite local treatment, his condition did not improve. Initially, doctors suspected tuberculosis (TB) and even gave him TB medicines for months, but there was no relief.

Finally, the patient was referred to AIIMS, Bhopal. There, the Department of Microbiology conducted special tests and discovered that it was Melioidosis. Once the correct medicationwas started, the patient’s condition improved rapidly, and he recovered in a few weeks. 

