 Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’

Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’

Two protesters and two policemen were shown as injured and were immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Rural Police on Sunday organised mock drills in Itkhedi and Berasia to ensure preparedness for the upcoming festivals.

The exercises were held under the direction of Superintendent of Police Ramsharan Prajapati and the guidance of Additional SP Neeraj Chaurasia.

At the Acharpura outpost in the Itkhedi police station area, the drill simulated a farmers’ protest demanding higher compensation for crop loss due to heavy rains. Protesters raised slogans against the government.

Despite attempts at persuasion by the SDM, the situation escalated, leading to police action. Tear gas, baton charge, and controlled firing were demonstrated as part of the drill.

FPJ Shorts
Consumer Connect: 'Interest For Flat Delays Can Be Claimed Even After Possession,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Interest For Flat Delays Can Be Claimed Even After Possession,' Says Expert
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says Expert
Indian Tech Industry To Enhance Local Skilling, Hiring In US: Nasscom
Indian Tech Industry To Enhance Local Skilling, Hiring In US: Nasscom
Read Also
E-Commerce Shipment Looted In MP's Sagar; Was Heading From Gurugram To Nagpur
article-image

Two protesters and two policemen were shown as injured and were immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police force then dispersed the crowd and restored order.

Similarly, another mock drill was conducted at the Berasia police station premises under the SDOP, Berasia, Sarvapriya Sinha, with participation from the local police station in-charges.

Police officials said that in total, 118 police officers and personnel participated in the drills to ensure preparedness and coordination for security during festivals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’

Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’

MPPSC Exams Record Barely 30% Turnout

MPPSC Exams Record Barely 30% Turnout

DGP Orders To Secure Police Properties Across MP; Police To Protect Hundreds Of Acres Of Unused Land...

DGP Orders To Secure Police Properties Across MP; Police To Protect Hundreds Of Acres Of Unused Land...

Overheard In Bhopal: New Homes, Efforts For Transfer, Efforts For Posting & More

Overheard In Bhopal: New Homes, Efforts For Transfer, Efforts For Posting & More