Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Rural Police on Sunday organised mock drills in Itkhedi and Berasia to ensure preparedness for the upcoming festivals.

The exercises were held under the direction of Superintendent of Police Ramsharan Prajapati and the guidance of Additional SP Neeraj Chaurasia.

At the Acharpura outpost in the Itkhedi police station area, the drill simulated a farmers’ protest demanding higher compensation for crop loss due to heavy rains. Protesters raised slogans against the government.

Despite attempts at persuasion by the SDM, the situation escalated, leading to police action. Tear gas, baton charge, and controlled firing were demonstrated as part of the drill.

Two protesters and two policemen were shown as injured and were immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police force then dispersed the crowd and restored order.

Similarly, another mock drill was conducted at the Berasia police station premises under the SDOP, Berasia, Sarvapriya Sinha, with participation from the local police station in-charges.

Police officials said that in total, 118 police officers and personnel participated in the drills to ensure preparedness and coordination for security during festivals.