 26-Year-Old Woman Divorced On Road After Dowry Demands Were Not Met In MP’s Datia
26-Year-Old Woman Divorced On Road After Dowry Demands Were Not Met In MP’s Datia

Her father had spent over ₹10 lakh on the marriage giving cash, jewelry and household items.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman was divorced on the road by her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after her family failed to meet demands for cash and a bike on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case against the husband and three of his family members.

The victim, a resident of Datia's ward number 20, told police that she was married to Abdul Ali of Idgah Mohalla as per Muslim rituals.

Her father had spent over ₹10 lakh on the marriage giving cash, jewelry and household items. However, after few months of the wedding, her in-laws allegedly demanded an additional ₹2 lakh and a bike.

When she expressed her father’s inability to fulfill the demand, she was put through harassment and beatings.

According to the complaint, the matter was taken to family panchayats and relatives tried to mediate but the in-laws remained with their decision.

Finally, when the woman went to her in-laws’ home with her brother and neighbours, Abdul Ali publicly ended the marriage by saying “talaq” three times on the road. Her mother-in-law Nasreen Bano and father-in-law Waris Ali also told her she had no place in their house.

Kotwali police registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and other sections against Abdul Ali, Waris Ali, Nasreen Bano, and brother-in-law Fateh Ali.

