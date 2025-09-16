 3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

Expecting approximately one lakh attendees from six surrounding districts in the event

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
MP's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Visit: 3,000 Police Deployed, Six Helipads Ready; Last-Minute Sprint To Complete Preparations |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Intensive preparations are on in Dhar, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of PM Mega Mitra Park and address a public gathering on his birthday on September 17.

The event will be held at a ground in Badnawar, located 20 kilometers from Bhensola Chowpatty on Petlawad Road in Dhar.

With only Tuesday remaining, organisers are working on a war footing to complete arrangements. They express confidence in finishing venue preparations by evening, expecting approximately one lakh attendees from six surrounding districts.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Posters Of PM Narendra Modi, CM Mohan Yadav Torn Ahead Of Badnawar Visit
article-image

Five protective domes were constructed against rain, while additional structures for refreshments are being rapidly completed for officers and personnel. Exhibition spaces are simultaneously being prepared alongside food arrangements.

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

Security preparations are massive, involving over 3,000 police and traffic personnel, white vehicles for senior officials and private security guards deployed throughout the perimeter. All six helipads are operational, with Air Force helicopters conducting successful test landings yesterday.

Three helipads are designated for the PM's aircraft, others for the CM Mohan Yadav and officials. Bomb disposal units patrol constantly while multiple dog squad teams have arrived.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Focus On Health Department Schemes During PM’s Visit; PM Mitra Park Is...
article-image

Road infrastructure received urgent attention, with damaged Petlawad road sections receiving fresh asphalt and slab installation.

Road rollers leveled uneven surfaces, though rain caused some asphalt displacement. Fortunately, the main venue area remained dry, preventing work delays.

Promotional cutouts featuring the PM, CM and former Cabinet Minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon line the route for several kilometers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

Speeding Container Crushes Five Cows, Kills Biker Near MP's Ujjain; Villagers Block Agra-Mumbai...

Speeding Container Crushes Five Cows, Kills Biker Near MP's Ujjain; Villagers Block Agra-Mumbai...

BJP Leader, Friend Abduct College Girl Waiting For Bus In Broad Daylight In MP's Mandsaur, Booked

BJP Leader, Friend Abduct College Girl Waiting For Bus In Broad Daylight In MP's Mandsaur, Booked

Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On...

Madhya Pradesh September 16 2025, Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Weakens, No Heavy Rain On...

Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl

Indore Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Visually Impaired Girl