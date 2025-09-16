3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

MP's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Visit: 3,000 Police Deployed, Six Helipads Ready; Last-Minute Sprint To Complete Preparations |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Intensive preparations are on in Dhar, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of PM Mega Mitra Park and address a public gathering on his birthday on September 17.

The event will be held at a ground in Badnawar, located 20 kilometers from Bhensola Chowpatty on Petlawad Road in Dhar.

With only Tuesday remaining, organisers are working on a war footing to complete arrangements. They express confidence in finishing venue preparations by evening, expecting approximately one lakh attendees from six surrounding districts.

सेवा परमो धर्मः



माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी अपने जन्मदिवस पर स्वच्छता और सेवा के प्रतीक 'सेवा पखवाड़ा' का शुभारंभ करेंगे। मध्यप्रदेश सहित पूरे देश में स्वच्छता, सेवा, स्वास्थ्य और समर्पण का ये अभियान 2 अक्टूबर गांधी जयंती तक जारी रहेगा।



दिनांक - 17 सितम्बर 2025… pic.twitter.com/Pkbf0cd3r3 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 15, 2025

Five protective domes were constructed against rain, while additional structures for refreshments are being rapidly completed for officers and personnel. Exhibition spaces are simultaneously being prepared alongside food arrangements.

Security preparations are massive, involving over 3,000 police and traffic personnel, white vehicles for senior officials and private security guards deployed throughout the perimeter. All six helipads are operational, with Air Force helicopters conducting successful test landings yesterday.

Three helipads are designated for the PM's aircraft, others for the CM Mohan Yadav and officials. Bomb disposal units patrol constantly while multiple dog squad teams have arrived.

Road infrastructure received urgent attention, with damaged Petlawad road sections receiving fresh asphalt and slab installation.

Road rollers leveled uneven surfaces, though rain caused some asphalt displacement. Fortunately, the main venue area remained dry, preventing work delays.

Promotional cutouts featuring the PM, CM and former Cabinet Minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon line the route for several kilometers.