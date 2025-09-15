Madhya Pradesh: Posters Of PM Narendra Modi, CM Mohan Yadav Torn Ahead Of Badnawar Visit |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Badnawar late Sunday night after posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were found torn, just days before the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit on September 17.

Modi is slated to inaugurate the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Bhensola village under Badnawar tehsil.

Despite intensive preparations — including inspections by the CM and senior officers — nearly 80 to 100 large posters were damaged across the town. The incident has raised sharp questions over the administrative and intelligence lapses, given the high-profile nature of the event.

SP Mayank Awasthi said an inquiry is underway. While he suggested that strong winds may have caused the damage, he also admitted that no such winds were reported in the last two days. Several posters were even covered with paper, pointing to deliberate mischief.

Badnawar MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat condemned the act, terming it ‘disrespect of the Prime Minister.’ The tension comes against the backdrop of local anger after BJP district president Nilesh Bharti referred to tribals as ‘forest dwellers.’ The remark sparked protests and led to Bharti’s effigy being burnt, though he has since denied any malice.

Meanwhile, the administration’s silence and lack of response to media queries have further deepened concerns over preparedness for the high-security visit.