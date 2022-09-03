Easy ways you can avoid dengue during monsoon

Monsoons are magical in most ways. But monsoons, sometimes also referred to as mosquito season, are also that time of the year that brings with it an increased risk of contracting several diseases.

One such is dengue, the viral disease that spreads through the bite of an infected female mosquito (Aedes aegypti). Dengue shows mild or severe symptoms, depending on the severity of the illness. The most common symptoms of dengue are high temperature, fever, and nausea. Rash aches and pains are also typical symptoms of the condition.

When the dengue fever is severe, it can be life-threatening in just a few hours. If you develop a fever or have other symptoms of dengue, it is important to get medical attention as soon as possible.

For your safety, it’s essential to take measures to protect yourself against mosquitoes. Given below are some ways to avoid contracting dengue during the monsoons.

Read Also 5 advantages of the dengue insurance plan to ensure you stay protected this monsoon

Keep your body covered

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and full-length trousers is a good way to protect yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes. Additionally, ensure you apply an effective insect repellent before stepping outdoors. If you are going to be travelling, ensure you pack a bug spray and make sure you use it frequently.

Maintain clean surroundings

The most effective strategy is to eliminate any standing water in the area surrounding your home as this is where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Ensure that ponds or stagnant pools of water are covered.

It is also essential to maintain a clean and orderly environment at home. Always ensure that water storage containers are kept covered and their lids are fastened securely. Stay indoors and make sure the doors and windows are shut to avoid mosquito entry.

Eat a well-balanced diet

To strengthen your immune system, maintain a healthy and well-balanced diet while including immunity-building foods. Fresh fruits and vegetables also increase your immunity, so ensure your diet includes enough of those. Despite the urge to munch on something tangy and fried off the street-side vendor during the rains, try to limit the amount of junk and oily foods as well as canned meals because they make it harder for your body to digest and absorb nutrients from and thus to fight off illnesses.

(Dr Niranjan Singh, Internal Medicine Specialist, Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals Jaipur)

Read Also Pics: Top 5 soups to try in monsoon for good immunity