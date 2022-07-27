5 advantages of the dengue insurance plan to ensure you stay protected this monsoon

Every year, thousands of people in India become affected by dengue. In 2021, India reported over 1.5 lakh cases of this vector-borne disease. Treatment for dengue involves extensive pre and post-hospitalisation care, which can be expensive and severely draining for an individual.

One can opt for a dengue insurance cover before the seasonal disease spreads this monsoon. It will cover the expenses of treatment for this disease.

5 advantages of a dengue insurance plan

Following are the important benefits that you can secure by staying covered under a dengue insurance plan:

1. Financial protection against treatment expenses

Policyholders will not have to dip into their savings to bear treatment expenses after being diagnosed with dengue. Insurers will cover all the medical expenses, including bills of medicines, doctor’s fees, ICU charges, etc. Thus, purchasing a dengue insurance policy can add a financial cushion to a person’s savings.

2. Cost-effective premiums

A stand-alone insurance policy covers only a single disease; individuals do not need to spend a hefty amount to buy this insurance plan. It comes at an affordable premium.

3. Reimbursement for all diagnosis

The tests for diagnosing symptoms of dengue can be costly. Nevertheless, being policyholders, individuals do not have to bear the amount out of their savings. They can also claim costs incurred due to diagnoses conducted during treatment.

4. Coverage for pre and post-hospitalisation expenses

Policyholders can claim to cover expenses incurred during the pre and post-hospitalisation period. Pre-hospitalisation coverage lets them reimburse the medical bills incurred during the period. Whereas, under the post-hospitalisation benefits, treatment expenses incurred after releasing the patients stay covered.

5. Hospital room rent coverage

A dengue insurance policy also covers hospital room rent/ICU charges. The dengue plan provides coverage for hospital room rent. Up to Rs. 1,000 per day for normal room and up to Rs. 2,000 per day for ICU.

With all these benefits, individuals can ensure optimum financial protection against the rising cost of dengue treatment.

Furthermore, the monsoon, an ideal breeding season for mosquitoes, creates a large outspread of dengue every year. So, individuals must ensure that they stay covered under the policy before this season starts.

They can purchase the Dengue Cover from the Bajaj Finserv portal. It lets them enjoy all the benefits mentioned above at an affordable premium. They also need to be aware of the benefits it extends.

Features of Bajaj Finserv Dengue Cover

Following are some major benefits that this dengue insurance policy provides:

· Nominal premiums

Individuals can get the dengue insurance plan at a nominal annual premium.

· Easy claim process

To claim the policy benefits, they only have to place a call or email to the insurer.

· Extensive coverage

The insurer bears all the expenses incurred 15 days before and after hospitalisation.

· Coverage for malaria

Policyholders can also claim all the benefits if they are diagnosed with malaria.

Dengue becomes a grave concern during the monsoon as it spreads quickly during this season. The dengue insurance policy lets individuals stay financially secure against the treatment expenses of the mosquito-borne disease. They can undergo proper treatment and medication without worrying about their finances.