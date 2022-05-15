National Dengue Day: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention; all you need to know about the disease

National Dengue Day is observed in India on May 16 to increase awareness about dengue and to intensify preventive measures and preparedness for the control of the disease in the country before transmission season starts.

Here are some facts about Dengue you ought to know:

Dengue is transmitted by bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

Dengue is caused by dengue virus (DENV, 1–4 serotypes)

The mosquito generally bites during daylight hours.

A person begins showing symptoms 3-14 days being bitten by the mosquito that carries the virus.

Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can transmit the infection to other via Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of onset of symptoms.

Some of the symptoms of Dengue include

body rash

high fever

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

vomiting and feeling nauseous

aching muscles and joints

Precautions

Water from coolers and other small containers (plastic containers, buckets, used automobile tyres, water coolers, pet watering containers and flower vases) should be emptied at least once a week.

Water storage containers should be kept covered with lid.

Aerosol can be used during day time to prevent the bites of mosquitoes.

During transmission season (rainy season) people must wear clothes that cover their arms and legs.

Mosquito nets or mosquito repellents can be used while sleeping during daytime.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:46 PM IST