Pics: Top 5 soups to try in monsoon for good immunity

By: Siddhi Chatterjee | August 09, 2022
Pumpkin Soup: This soup is very nutritious and has a lot of benefits. It is filled with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, and folate.
Moong Dal Kiwi Soup- If you like kiwi's then try tasting this soup. Kiwi has vitamin C which is very good for your health.
Carrot-Ginger Soup: Ginger in soup helps in digestion and also reduces body inflammation. Carrot helps in maintaining digestive health.
Mixed Vegetable Soup: Are you suffering from diabetes? Have a soup filled with tomatoes, french beans and peas which will aid your immunity.
Rasam: This south Indian soup is perfect for the rainy season.