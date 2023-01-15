Colour Therapy for relief from back pain; here's how to use it

Back pain is one of the most common reasons people seek medical help or miss work. Back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. It can result from injury, activity and some medical conditions. Back pain can affect people of any age, for different reasons. As people get older, the chance of developing lower back pain increases, due to factors such as previous occupation and degenerative disk disease.

Pain in the upper back may be due to disorders of the aorta, tumours in the chest, and spine inflammation. Lower back pain may be linked to the bony lumbar spine, discs between the vertebrae, ligaments around the spine and discs, spinal cord and nerves, lower back muscles, abdominal and pelvic internal organs, and the skin around the lumbar area. Most acute low back pain is mechanical, meaning that there is a disruption in the way the components of the back (the spine, muscle, intervertebral discs, and nerves) fit together and move.

The first attack of low back pain typically occurs between the ages of 30 and 50, and back pain becomes more common with advancing age. Loss of bone strength from osteoporosis can lead to fractures, and at the same time, muscle elasticity and tone decrease. Back pain is more common among people who are not physically fit. Weak back and abdominal muscles may not properly support the spine. People who go out and exercise a lot after being inactive all week—are more likely to suffer painful back injuries than people who make moderate physical activity a daily habit.

Fortunately, measures can help prevent or relieve most back pain episodes, especially for people younger than age 60. If prevention fails, simple home treatment and using the body correctly often will heal the back within a few weeks. Let’s analyse one such simple home treatment that uses nothing but colours to heal.

Colours to the rescue

As most of you know, colour is light and energy. Colour is visible because it reflects, bends, and refracts through all kinds of particles, molecules and objects. There are a variety of wavelengths that light can be categorised, producing different types of light. Visible wavelengths fall approximately in the 390 to the 750-nanometre range and are known as the visible spectrum. Other wavelengths and frequencies are associated with non-visible light such as x-rays and ultraviolet rays. Most people are aware of the effects of non-visible light, so it makes sense that visible light would also affect us. While it is common knowledge that light enters through our eyes, it’s important to note that light can also enter through our skin. Given the unique frequencies and vibrations of various colours, people believe that certain colours entering the body can activate hormones causing chemical reactions within the body, then influencing emotion and enabling the body to heal.

Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body's energy centres/chakras which can help to stimulate our body's healing process. Each of the seven main colours of the spectrum resonates with one of the main seven chakras. Each of the spectrum colours is simply light of varying wavelengths, thus each colour has its particular energy.

How it works

For backaches, the colours violet, blue, yellow, and orange are applied strategically. Carry out the treatment as shown in the figure and apply the following colours:

Starting from the joint of the ring and middle finger: 1. Violet; 2 and 3. Light Blue; 4. Yellow; and on the back of the thumb Orange

