How different colours have an impact on our health

Did you know that the application of a natural dye called henna on hands and feet is more than cosmetic? The colour of henna has natural benefits for the body. It is specially applied on the wedding day for the bride for a reason, and that is to ease her stress as it has cooling effects on the body.

In our vibrant world that is filled with colours, did you stop to realise they may have more effect on you than you realise. They can change your mood and your behavior, maybe even your diet and who you find attractive. For some people, seeing the green in nature on their daily run is an instant mood booster or they instantly feel a little better wearing a favorite yellow dress.

Colours are a powerful communication tool and can be used to signal action, influence mood, and even influence physiological reactions. Certain colours have been associated with physiological changes, including increased blood pressure, increased metabolism, and eye strain.

Colours can affect what you remember. If there’s lots of red around, you’re more likely to recall negative words. Green, on the other hand, tends to make you hold on to positive ones. That may help you have a happier view of your life and a healthier state of mind.

Scientists have found that bright blue light may help reset your circadian rhythm if it gets out of whack. Studies show blue has the biggest positive effect on the physical, mental, and behavioural patterns you go through every 24 hours. Researchers are looking into ways it might help treat depression and other mood problems.

The practice of colour therapy can be visibly traced to Indian ayurvedic medicine, which claims that the application of certain colours can correct imbalances in our body's chakras. colour therapists believe that colour can enter our bodies either through our eyes or skin. Each colour we can see has its wavelength and unique frequency. Each unique frequency has a different effect on people and is used for different purposes. Warm colours are typically used for stimulating effects, while cool colours are used for calming effects.

Read Also Here's hot THIS mudra can help epilepsy patients

Several other ancient cultures, including the Egyptians and Chinese, practised chromotherapy, or the use of colours to heal too. Chromotherapy is sometimes referred to as light therapy or colourology.

Colourology is used today as a holistic or alternative treatment4. In this treatment:

Red is used to stimulate the body and mind and to increase circulation.

Yellow is thought to stimulate the nerves and purify the body.

Orange is used to heal the lungs and to increase energy levels.

Blue is believed to soothe illnesses and treat pain.

Indigo shades are thought to alleviate skin problems.

Each colour has its own energy. It may be hot or cold; or may have an effect on closer objects or distant ones. Then, there are light or dark or dull and bright colours; and all these indicate different energies. The energy of these colours is combined with the fundamental energies of acupressure therapy and thereupon applied in treatment.

Read Also Suffering from hypertension? Control it with this mudra

The energy of an acu-point is increased or decreased by using specific colours on them. Their effect is quite mild - slow but sure. Hence these colours are applied by ordinary sketch pens for approximately 4-10 hours to get the desired results. Its utility in children is highly effective.

While I will be providing specific colour protocols for certain ailments in my future articles, here are a quick fix remedies in general. Just wearing clothes of these colors may be beneficial.

Stress relief: Certain colours like blue and green are thought to have soothing effects on people who are stressed or anxious.

Boost your appetite : Warm and stimulating colours are thought to boost your appetite when you struggle with having a desire for food.

Seasonal affective disorder : People mainly suffer from seasonal affective disorder during colder weather because of the lack of sunlight. Certain types of bright light therapy have been shown to be of benefit for this mood disorder. colour therapy also suggests the unproven idea that warm colours like yellow and orange could also help with this.

To boost your energy: colours such as red and yellow are believed to boost your energy and make you more motivated.

The best news, there is no wrong or harm that will come to you.

(For more holistic treatments log on to www.artofselfhealing.in)

Read Also Udaan Mudra: A simple way of treating thyroid problem