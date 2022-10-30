Udaan Mudra: A simple way of treating thyroid problem

The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of our neck just below the center of our throat. It’s part of an intricate network of glands called the endocrine system and plays a major role in the metabolism, growth and development of the human body. It helps regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. If the body needs more energy in certain situations – for instance, if it is growing or cold, or during pregnancy – the thyroid gland produces more hormones.

Several different problems can arise when our thyroid produces too much hormone (hyperthyroidism) or not enough (hypothyroidism). Hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are medical conditions that both have to do with the amount of thyroid hormone your thyroid makes and releases — the difference is how much.

Excessive thyroid hormone production may lead to symptoms that can include restlessness; nervousness; racing heart rate; irritability; increased sweating; shaking; anxiety; sleeping problems; thin skin; brittle hair and nails; muscle weakness; weight loss; increased appetite; frequent bowel movements.

Udaan Mudra is a yogic hand gesture that is believed to promote the flow of energy in the throat region. The name comes from the Sanskrit, ‘Udana’, meaning “joy” or “breathing upward”; and mudra, which means “gesture” or “seal.” Udaan Mudra has therapeutic benefits for your brain, throat and respiratory organs. It ensures smooth flow of blood to the brain and governs the intellectual abilities- creativity, thinking, setting goals etc. It also governs the respiratory organs and let you breathe properly.

Other names of Udaan Mudra are:

1. Hansi mudra (gesture of the swan) as this mudra resembles the face of the swan

2. It also referred to as the Laughter Mudra

This mudra is a combination of the Apaan (Life) and Vyan or Vayu (Air) Mudra described in my previous articles. For this mudra, the tips of the index, middle and ring fingers need to be joined with that of the thumb. This involves union of Fire, Air, Space, and Earth elements. The energy of all the above elements flows from the throat to the head. Thereby purifies all organs in the region of the body.

Method of doing Udaan Mudra:

Sit in Padmasana, Ardha (half) Padmasana or Sukh (relaxed) asana. Keep your back straight and eyes shut. You can sit on a chair too.

Join the tips of the index, middle and ring fingers with the tip of the thumb. The little finger extends while the other three fingers touch the tip of the thumb (as shown in the image). Do this for each hand. The elements ‘vayu’ and ‘akasha’ together activate the Vishuddhi Chakra by their position one upon the other as it resides in the throat.

Start with 10 minutes a day, and gradually practice up to 45 minutes a day if you have serious thyroid issues.

(Note of caution: Avoid this mudra if you have an aggravated vata dosha. Udana Vayu Mudra would bring positive results when clubbed with a healthy diet, positive lifestyle, exercise, proper sleep and stress-free daily routine. It should not be taken as a replacement to conventional treatment.)